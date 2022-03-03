Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After March 2

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After March 2March 3, 2022
Cameron Payne should be the most popular name on the fantasy basketball waiver wire.
Payne reinforced that status with an eight-assist performance on Wednesday night with Chris Paul and Devin Booker out of the Phoenix Suns lineup.
Payne's fantasy value soared in the last week because of Paul's injury, and he is even more valuable now with Booker entered into health and safety protocols.
The Suns point guard is expected to see an increase in production over the next few weeks as Paul heals up for the postseason.
If he could produce eight assists without Booker, Payne's performance ceiling alongside the team's superstar could be higher than expected.
Payne should be the primary focus of your waiver wire approach, but there are a few other players flying under the radar that you may have a better chance of picking up because of the demand for Payne.
Cameron Payne, PG, Phoenix
Cameron Payne returned to the floor on Wednesday night to dish out eight assists in the Phoenix Suns' win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
We should expect a similar level of production in the short term as Payne is tasked with being the main distributor on a squad without Chris Paul and Devin Booker.
Payne's assist production might increase when Booker exits health and safety protocols because of the superstar's presence on the floor.
Payne should be Phoenix's primary ball-handler for the next month or so while Paul rests up for the postseason, and fantasy basketball players could reap the rewards.
As of Thursday morning, Payne was rostered in less than half of all Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues.
Payne only scored five points on Wednesday, but you have to think more scoring will come as he adjusts to being back on the court.
The 27-year-old had a string of four straight double-digit point games in January before he was out for a month because of injury.
As long as Payne remains healthy, he should put up a steady stream of points and assists over the next month as Phoenix tries to lock down the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Aleksej Pokusevski, SF/PF, Oklahoma City
Aleksej Pokusevski has been a stat-sheet filler over the last month for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The second-year player averaged 11 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in February.
He opened March with nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's win over the Denver Nuggets.
Wednesday's performance came from a starting role. He has typically come off the bench this season.
Pokusevski's fantasy value will increase if he receives more starts in the coming weeks because that should guarantee him around 25-30 minutes per game.
The 20-year-old could provide tremendous depth at the forward positions if he continues to contribute in all stat categories.
Pokusevski should be targeted on the waiver wire as a depth piece at either small or power forward, and he can be a starter at those positions when a star on your roster has a night off.
Terance Mann, SG/SF, Los Angeles Clippers
Terance Mann's recent scoring increase came from three games against the Houston Rockets and one matchup versus the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mann took advantage of the struggling teams to produce three double-digit point totals.
Mann produced 39 total points in games against the Rockets and Lakers on opposite ends of the All-Star break.
The 25-year-old guard is averaging 10.6 points per game this season, but his production has dipped at times with a handful of single-digit showings off the Clippers bench.
Mann reached double figures on six occasions in February, and he opened March with 11 points versus the Rockets.
Mann has one of the hotter scoring hands of players available on the waiver wire, and he could be worth the pickup.