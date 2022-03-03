Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After March 2

0 of 3

Matt York/Associated Press

Cameron Payne should be the most popular name on the fantasy basketball waiver wire.

Payne reinforced that status with an eight-assist performance on Wednesday night with Chris Paul and Devin Booker out of the Phoenix Suns lineup.

Payne's fantasy value soared in the last week because of Paul's injury, and he is even more valuable now with Booker entered into health and safety protocols.

The Suns point guard is expected to see an increase in production over the next few weeks as Paul heals up for the postseason.

If he could produce eight assists without Booker, Payne's performance ceiling alongside the team's superstar could be higher than expected.

Payne should be the primary focus of your waiver wire approach, but there are a few other players flying under the radar that you may have a better chance of picking up because of the demand for Payne.