Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3

1 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The turncoat of Honor No More, Eddie Edwards, kicked off this week's show with a singles match against Steve Maclin.

The competitors did not wait for the bell to ring, their fight beginning on the arena floor. Back inside the ring, with the bell having rung and the match officially underway, Maclin wasted little time throwing his body at Edwards. The former world champion answered with stunning chops to the chest and a Sky High for a two-count.

Maclin absorbed and fired back at Edwards with chops of his own. A double-down spot allowed the former Marine to create some separation. A vile, angry Edwards resumed control but Maclin fought out of a superplex attempt and delivered the Crosshairs, driving the air out of his opponent.

With the antihero of Impact Wrestling building momentum, a desperate Edwards rocked his opponent with a kendo stick, drawing a disqualification. He uncorked several more shots about the body of his opponent with the weapon. Team Impact's Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino and Chris Sabin rushed the ring to make the save before staring down Edwards and Honor No More.

Maria Kanellis and Vincent each cut promos on the part of the heels before Heath issued a challenge for a match to the latter.

Result

Maclin defeated Edwards via disqualification

Grade

B+

Analysis

Impact has something in an antihero Maclin. He's a pitbull-like competitor, equal parts resilient and tenacious. He keeps fighting, shows guts and stands up for what is right, even when it may not be convenient. That he was able to hang in there with one of the most celebrated wrestlers in Impact history bodes well for his chances at more matches against world championship-caliber opponents.

The finish protected Maclin from a loss and put over Edwards' heel persona, proving to be equally beneficial.

The post-match promo exchange and the impromptu battle between Heath and Vincent was a nice touch for a show that had already announced a stacked card.