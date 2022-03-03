March Madness 2022: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Top Seeds

0 of 5

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

All season long, the top men's college basketball teams in the country have battled it out, trying to earn the best possible seeds for the NCAA tournament. And for good reason.

Since the tourney expanded to 64 teams in 1985, a No. 1 seed has won the national championship 23 out of 36 times. It's been especially beneficial in recent years, as a No. 1 seed has captured the title in 11 of the past 14 NCAA tournaments, including each of the past four.

Which four teams will be the No. 1 seeds for March Madness in 2022? That has yet to be determined. Conference tournaments are now underway, and those will be taking place up until Selection Sunday on March 13. Then, the selection committee will reveal this year's 68-team bracket.

With more than a week still to go, here's an early look at this year's NCAA tournament schedule, followed by predictions for the four teams that will end up with the No. 1 seeds.