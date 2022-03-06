20 Amazing Things from MLB's Epic 2001 Season

0 of 20

Because the present reality of Major League Baseball can be adequately described as "not great," indulging in a little nostalgia is really the only way to feel good about baseball right now.

So, what's say we treat ourselves with a look back at MLB's 2001 season?

Talk about a season that had it all. Most famously, a historic home run outburst and one of the most incredible World Series ever played. There were also extraordinary individual seasons aplenty, as well as a whole menagerie of awesome, weird, cathartic and generally memorable moments.

We would go through all of it if we could, but we figured it was best to compromise with a list of 20 amazing things from the 2001 season. They are presented here in no particular order, though we did think it appropriate to start with a bang.