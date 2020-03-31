10 Mind-Blowing Statistical Oddities from MLB History

0 of 10

ABE FOX/Associated Press

Because the coronavirus pandemic has put Major League Baseball's future up in the air, there's no time like the present to dig deep into the league's past.

Such was our cue to get weird with some searches at Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant. And, oh, did we find some mind-blowing stats.

There are "10"—the quotation marks are there because these 10 actually contain multitudes—that we think the world ought to know about. Some are more obscure than others, and not all of them necessarily have a point. But if nothing else, they're things to tell your friends.

We'll begin with five for hitters and end with five for pitchers, and we'll go backward in time for each. Just not as far back as the 1800s, as those were the days when baseball was weird by default.