Buccaneers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Buccaneers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 2, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to strike a balance between getting younger at a few positions while still being in Super Bowl contention during the 2022 NFL season.
Tampa Bay needs to find a replacement for quarterback Tom Brady, and the answer to that predicament could come in free agency. Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could be considered potential trade prospects, but there is a reality in which none of those deals gets done.
The Buccaneers could either trust Kyle Trask or approach the first round of the 2022 NFL draft with a quarterback focus, but experience is vital at the position. Even if the Bucs go for a younger option at quarterback, they could use a solid veteran No. 2, and that may be the best direction for them to go in during free agency if a trade does not come to fruition.
Tampa Bay also needs to revamp the positional units around the new quarterback. Three of the team's running backs from the 2021 season are free agents, and as many as three offensive line starters could depart. Ali Marpet retired in February, while Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are set to hit the free-agent market.
Quarterback
Tampa Bay has plenty of strategies to consider for replacing Tom Brady.
The first would be taking a big swing to land one of Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson in a trade. Garoppolo is the only member of that trio who is confirmed to be available at the moment.
If a trade for the San Francisco 49er does not happen, his team may be forced to let him walk as a free agent. Tampa Bay should be in the mix for the veteran signal-caller in that scenario as well.
The free-agent options are not great. Jameis Winston probably is not returning to Tampa Bay, and Teddy Bridgewater has suffered his share of injuries lately.
Bruce Arians and his staff could approach the free-agent quarterback market with a backup in mind for a young starter if a trade does not happen.
Tampa Bay could hand the offensive reins to Kyle Trask or a first-round draft pick. In that case, the Bucs should bring in a veteran backup to ease the transition. Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton or even Bridgewater if he can't find a starting gig would be a perfect fit for that role.
All of this is dependent on how the Bucs approach the quarterback situation. They have to exhaust all options before coming to a final decision on Brady's replacement.
Running Back
Leonard Fournette, Giovani Bernard and Ronald Jones II are all scheduled to become free agents. At the moment, Ke'Shawn Vaughn is the lone running back who contributed something last season on the roster.
It would make sense if all three of the free agents departed in the offseason. The Bucs probably can't pay Fournette the large deal he is after, and they may be inclined to move on from Jones and Bernard.
The Arizona Cardinals pair of James Conner and Chase Edmonds would be the top-tier targets for the Bucs in free agency, but they might have to focus on depth at the position.
J.D. McKissic and Jerick McKinnon could both come in at a decent cost and serve as the third-down pass-catching running back in support of Vaughn or another player who gets drafted.
Tampa Bay may not have to swing big in the running back free-agent market to make a successful move, but it probably has to do something there if all three of its free agents head out of town.
Offensive Line
Tampa Bay may have to commit most of its non-quarterback energy to rebuilding the offensive line.
Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are free agents and Ali Marpet recently announced his retirement.
The Buccaneers could replace three of their five offensive line starters to go along with new players at quarterback, running back and tight end if Rob Gronkowski does not intend to return to the franchise.
The skill position players will not click if the offensive line is not put together properly, which is why Jensen and Cappa should be two of Tampa Bay's top targets to re-sign.
The Buccaneers should have their eyes on Brandon Scherff, Laken Tomlinson and James Daniels if Cappa is unable to come back.
The guard market is strong, and the Bucs may be forced to make a move there if they do not return both starters at the position for 2022.
Jensen would be harder to replace since he is considered one of the top offensive lineman on the free-agent market. Re-signing Jensen may be the offensive priority, especially if the plan at quarterback is to find a younger star in the draft.