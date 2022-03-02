Buccaneers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to strike a balance between getting younger at a few positions while still being in Super Bowl contention during the 2022 NFL season.

Tampa Bay needs to find a replacement for quarterback Tom Brady, and the answer to that predicament could come in free agency. Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could be considered potential trade prospects, but there is a reality in which none of those deals gets done.

The Buccaneers could either trust Kyle Trask or approach the first round of the 2022 NFL draft with a quarterback focus, but experience is vital at the position. Even if the Bucs go for a younger option at quarterback, they could use a solid veteran No. 2, and that may be the best direction for them to go in during free agency if a trade does not come to fruition.

Tampa Bay also needs to revamp the positional units around the new quarterback. Three of the team's running backs from the 2021 season are free agents, and as many as three offensive line starters could depart. Ali Marpet retired in February, while Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are set to hit the free-agent market.