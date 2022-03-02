March Madness 2022: Tournament Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Bubble Teams

0 of 5

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

March has only just arrived, but there's already been madness during the 2021-22 men's college basketball season. Need an example? Look no further back than Saturday's slate of games, which featured each of the top six teams in the AP Top 25 poll losing.

Now, conference tournaments are underway, and teams are trying to battle their way into the NCAA tourney. There are 32 automatic bids that will go to the winners of those conference tournaments, while the other 36 spots will go to at-large teams chosen by the selection committee. The 68-team field won't be unveiled until Selection Sunday on March 13.

A lot could change between now and then, especially if big upsets continue to take place. So it's imperative for bubble teams to finish the regular season strong and to have impressive showings in their conference tournaments.

Here's a look at the schedule for the men's 2022 NCAA Tournament, followed by predictions for the four bubble teams that will be the last ones to make it to March Madness this year.