Ranking the NBA's Most Disappointing Stars This Season

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Ben Simmons

None of us are obligated to endorse Simmons' original trade request, which came with four guaranteed years left on his current contract, or how he went about removing himself from Philadelphia. The entire situation was a disappointment. But Simmons wasn't alone in creating it.

Much more importantly, though, issues of mental health are not for us to adjudicate or mock. They are serious, and anyone who admits to dealing with them deserves, at the absolute bare minimum, benefit of the doubt.

Using Simmons' eventual debut for the Brooklyn Nets as proof of false pretense is, quite literally, not it. Changes of scenery can be a lifeline. And by the way: Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn as he deals with a back injury. This is not a cut-and-dried matter, even if you have overarching concerns about players forcing trades so early into new contracts.

Zion Williamson

Zion has missed the entire season to date with an injured right foot, which automatically removes him from consideration. But the context of his absence is disappointing, both for its lack of transparency and what it might, possibly, potentially imply about his future.

How did Zion go from declaring he'd be ready for opening night to remaining sidelined into March and beyond? Does it actually matter that he's rehabbing away from the New Orleans Pelicans? (Related: It doesn't.) Or that he didn't immediately reach out to the newly acquired CJ McCollum? Is he really, as former Pelicans teammate and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick outlined, disengaged from the franchise?

Are we unfairly overanalyzing the health, conditioning, profound leadership qualities and entire future of a 21-year-old who declared he wanted to be in New Orleans this past September? Or is it more unfair he hasn't said anything similar, or at all, in the months since?

This entire situation is complicated—a disappointment unto itself. Unless proven otherwise, though, it's a colossal letdown because Zion is fun to watch and a transcendent talent and this Pelicans squad has the trappings to be special with him, not because he has irredeemably failed or prematurely given up on the organization.