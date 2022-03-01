How Both Drafting and Trading for QBs Can Save the Future of the Steelers

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

For the first time since the 2004 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new full-time starter behind center. Let the post-Ben Roethlisberger era begin.

Like the Steelers' quarterback transition in the early 2000s with Tommy Maddox claiming a couple of seasons between Kordell Stewart and Roethlisberger, the club may go through a bridge phase.

Despite all the trade buzz around quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, their teams, the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, haven't shown signs that they're ready to move on from the stars. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has targeted impending veteran free agents Mitchell Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston, per Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline.

Of course, if the Packers or Seahawks made their starters available, both would draw several suitors, including Pittsburgh. Barring a blockbuster move for either Super Bowl-winning passer, what's the best practical approach for the Steelers?

Let's explore a few options on the free-agent, trade and draft markets and offer a conclusion for the best plan of action.

Free-Agent Targets

As Pauline noted Monday, the Steelers might have an interest in Trubisky, who could land a starting job for the upcoming campaign after he served in a backup role behind Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

Trubisky may never play up to his pedigree as the No. 2 pick from the 2017 draft, but he's a capable starter who threw for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions with a 66.6 percent completion rate in a Pro Bowl 2018 campaign. In that year, Trubisky helped lead the Chicago Bears to the NFC North title and had an 11-3 record.

Through five terms, Trubisky has thrown for 64 touchdowns with 38 interceptions and a 64.1 percent completion rate. He's also rushed for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns. He can move the chains if the Steelers have issues with their offensive line, which featured two rookies last year (left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and center Kendrick Green) and may lose two veterans in guard Trai Turner and Chukwuma Okorafor via free agency.

If the defense bounces back after a down year, having ranked 20th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed, Pittsburgh wouldn't have to heavily depend on Trubisky. With 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, two-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and three-time All-Pro tackle Cameron Heyward, new coordinator Teryl Austin has cornerstone playmakers.

Trubisky would also have a talented pass-catching group with wideouts Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris.

If the Steelers have competition for Trubisky's services, they can turn to Marcus Mariota, who was also a No. 2 pick (2015) and has extensive starting experience.

Over the past two years, Mariota settled into a reserve role behind the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr and played sparingly. In 2020, he had a solid game against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown with an interception while rushing for 88 yards plus a score.

In 2021, the Raiders used Mariota for run-pass option plays, but he only threw two passes. Nevertheless, the Steelers could mirror what Vegas did and extrapolate that plan through an entire campaign with him as the starter.

The Athletic's Mark Kaboly believes the Steelers should "take a peek at" Mariota in free agency, and why not? He started 61 contests with the Tennessee Titans and threw for 76 touchdowns with 44 interceptions and a 62.8 percent completion rate. In addition, defenders would have to account for his ball-carrying skills. The 28-year-old has recorded 1,574 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground and averaged 5.7 yards per carry as a starter.

With Mariota, the Steelers would have to feel comfortable with Mason Rudolph as a backup or confident in a rookie because of the veteran's injury history. Through his first four seasons, Mariota missed eight games, and he went on injured reserve twice with the Raiders for pectoral and quad injuries.

Trade Options

The Athletic's Tim Kawakami has laid out a hypothetical trade between the Steelers and San Francisco 49ers that centered around Jimmy Garoppolo.

While a fourth-round pick and a conditional fourth-rounder seems like fair compensation for a quarterback who's helped his team advance to the NFC Championship Game in two of the last three years, like Mariota, Garoppolo has an extensive injury history. He's missed 25 outings since 2018. His contract also carries a $27 million cap hit with San Francisco responsible for $1.4 million in dead money if he is traded, per Over the Cap.

With $28.7 million in projected cap space, the Steelers would likely restructure Garoppolo's contract, but he may still cost more than Mariota, who is coming off back-to-back campaigns in a reserve role. Mariota is a more dynamic signal-caller, and Pittsburgh can probably acquire him at a better value.

If general manager Kevin Colbert entertains trade options, he should pursue Carson Wentz, who has played through bumps, bruises and sprains without missing a game because of injury since 2018.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen via Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov, the Indianapolis Colts will "probably" trade or release Wentz before March 19.

Before a disappointing finish in his 2021 season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wentz put together a decent campaign. In 2020, he had tied Drew Lock with a league-leading 15 interceptions, and the Philadelphia Eagles benched him for Jalen Hurts for the final quarter of the year. But the 29-year-old threw for 27 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a decent showing in his first year with the Colts.

Within a run-heavy offense (fifth in carries) and with one pass-catcher who went over 40 receptions and 384 yards, Wentz posted decent numbers; a better supporting cast could elevate his play. With Pittsburgh, he would have Johnson, Claypool and Freiermuth, which is far better than just the reliable Michael Pittman Jr. on the perimeter.

If the Colts don't terminate Wentz's contract, the Steelers should offer a fourth-round pick for him and restructure his deal, which carries a $28.3 million cap hit.

As a sleeper option, the Steelers should also consider Gardner Minshew, who has thrown for 41 touchdowns to 12 interceptions through 27 outings, which includes 22 starts with the Jaguars and Eagles.

In 2021, Minshew made two quality fill-in starts in place of Hurts, completing 39 of 58 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. He's not a dynamic quarterback, but the third-year pro can move in and out of the pocket, having logged 518 rushing yards and a touchdown in his career.

Draft Fits

Pauline and NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom have connected the Steelers to Malik Willis.

"And though I cannot confirm Pittsburgh is targeting Willis, I do know they like him an awful lot," Pauline wrote.

Because of his tools, Willis is a high-upside prospect. He has a big arm, the ability to play in an RPO-heavy system and the legs to compensate for an offensive line that may take time to build chemistry.

At Liberty, Willis threw for 5,117 yards and 47 touchdowns with 18 interceptions and a 62.4 completion percentage and rushed for 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns. At his best, he can beat defenses through the air and on the ground, and he would be tough to pass up if available. Pittsburgh may have to trade up from the No. 20 spot if the dual threat continues to build his buzz following an impressive showing during Senior Bowl week.

If the Steelers make an aggressive move, Kenny Pickett—who had a breakout 2021 term at Pittsburgh, throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns against seven interceptions with a 67.2 percent completion rate—should land on their radar.

Pickett doesn't have the arm strength or mobility of Willis, but he's decent in both aspects and makes anticipatory pro-level throws to three levels of the field. Unless the Steelers have major concerns about his hand size, he is arguably a top-two draft target at the position.

Best Plan of Action

What should Colbert do as he transitions out of his role? How can he put the Steelers in the best position to compete in 2022 while setting them up for the future?

Last offseason, the Eagles acquired Minshew from the Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round pick. The Steelers can possibly acquire him in a similar deal and take on his relatively measly $2.5 million cap hit.

Rather than give up draft capital and pay $10 million-plus for an injury-prone quarterback such as Mariota or Garoppolo, Pittsburgh could sacrifice far less for Minshew, who can produce in a stopgap role.

In Philadelphia, Wentz may have struggled with Hurts, a 2020 second-rounder, behind him on the depth chart, per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. With that concern, he would not be a good option if Colbert wants to draft a quarterback in the first round.

Minshew, who has never started and finished a season in a lead role, should be able to handle a high draft pick in the backup spot while he tries to establish himself.

With that said, Willis may need a season or two to develop a better feel for the pocket before he takes on a full-time role with the first unit. In the meantime, Minshew can run the offense and keep the Steelers competitive until team brass decides it's time to turn over the reins to the dual-threat Liberty product.

