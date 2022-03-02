Packers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will have to walk a tightrope this offseason if they are to field a Super Bowl-contending team again in 2022.

There's no other way to describe the conclusion of the 2021 season than disappointing. After earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC through a 13-4 record, they laid an egg in a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

If Aaron Rodgers returns to the Green and Gold, they should be a threat once again. But the difference between building a Super Bowl team and having one that is merely good can come down to finding the right pieces at bargain prices.

Last year's team wouldn't have been as good without finding a few gems in free agency. De'Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas were both crucial to the defense after signing one-year deals in the offseason.

As they look to find similar bargains on the market, these are the positions they will need to address.