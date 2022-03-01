Big 10 Tournament 2022: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Conference Tourney

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Big Ten has been one of the most entertaining conferences to watch in men's college basketball this season.

The top spot in the conference standings has changed hands multiple times. The Wisconsin Badgers own that position entering the final week of the regular season.

Wisconsin's top spot will be challenged by the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday night in a game that could either set the top spots in the Big Ten tournament field or make the picture more jumbled going into the final few days of regular-season action.

There are a few clear paths to top four seeds, but one unexpected loss could shift the seeding picture for the forthcoming event in Indianapolis.

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, March 9

No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed (6 p.m. ET, BTN)

No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed (8:30 p.m. ET, BTN)

Thursday, March 10

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed (11:30 a.m. ET. BTN)

No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 vs. No. 13 winner (2 p.m. ET. BTN)

No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed (6:30 p.m. ET, BTN)

No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 vs. No. 14 winner (9 p.m. ET, BTN)

Friday, March 11

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 vs. No. 9 winner (11:30 a.m. ET, BTN)

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 vs. No. 12/13 winner (2 p.m. ET, BTN)

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 vs. No. 10 winner (6:30 p.m. ET, BTN)

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 vs. No. 11/14 winner (9 p.m. ET, BTN)

Saturday, March 12

Semifinal No. 1 (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Semifinal No. 2 (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sunday, March 13

Championship Game (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Bracket Predictions

1. Wisconsin

2. Illinois

3. Purdue

4. Ohio State

5. Rutgers

6. Iowa

7. Michigan State

8. Michigan

9. Indiana

10. Penn State

11. Maryland

12. Northwestern

13. Minnesota

14. Nebraska

The top of the Big Ten tournament bracket will be determined by Tuesday's clash between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers.

Wisconsin used a four-game winning streak to reach the top of the conference, and it gets the edge going into Tuesday night because of its home-court advantage. Purdue lost two of its past three road games—against the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans—and it only beat the Northwestern Wildcats by six points in its lone win in that span.

Tuesday's clash at Kohl Center could be a back-and-forth duel between Johnny Davis and Jaden Ivey, who are two of the individual stars you must watch in March.

The Illinois Fighting Illini will likely swoop up the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament if Wisconsin holds serve at home. Illinois closes the regular season with home games against the Penn State Nittany Lions and Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes' play over their final three games will determine the final double bye and the order beneath the No. 3 seed. Ohio State plays host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan State and Michigan. It enters Tuesday one game ahead of Iowa and Michigan State in the loss column.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights could be the biggest beneficiary of the results over the coming days. Rutgers finishes with the Indiana Hoosiers on the road and a home game with Penn State. Rutgers could move ahead of Iowa and Michigan State with wins since both those programs have tougher schedules in the final week of the regular season.

Iowa could lose to Illinois, and Michigan State may stumble in one of its road games at Michigan or Ohio State. Any one of Rutgers, Iowa and Michigan State would love to earn the No. 5 seed to avoid a tough matchup in the first round in Indianapolis.

Michigan and Indiana will be the most desperate teams in the Big Ten tournament as they look to make one final push to secure spots in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The Wolverines and Hoosiers could play each other in a bubble elimination game, with the winner taking on the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

The top teams in the Big Ten tournament field will be fighting for NCAA tournament seeding along with the right to cut down the nets in Indianapolis.

The two Michigan schools have won six of the past nine Big Ten tournaments, while Illinois is the reigning champion.

Wisconsin and Purdue could have extra motivation to end their Big Ten tournament droughts and potentially move up a seed line in the field of 68 in the process.