MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Post-Lockout

25. Texas Rangers



The Rangers spent $500 million to sign Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million) and also added right-hander Jon Gray (four years, $56 million) to anchor a young starting rotation. That significantly changed their future, but it's still tough to envision them contending without several more quality arms.

24. Chicago Cubs



After last summer's fire sale, the Cubs are in transition. They took some buy-low fliers on Clint Frazier and Harold Ramirez while adding Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley to a starting rotation that was second-worst in the NL with a 5.27 ERA in 2021. If Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel can avoid significant regression and the young middle infield tandem of Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal can set the table, the offense will be better than expected.

23. Minnesota Twins



The Twins simply don't have the starting pitching to be viewed as a contender. Despite trading Jose Berrios, losing Kenta Maeda to Tommy John surgery and potentially having Michael Pineda walk via free agency, the only addition they've made is Dylan Bundy, who pitched to a 6.06 ERA in 2021. The offense is solid, but they need more arms.

22. Kansas City Royals



After an influx of talented young pitchers over the last two seasons, the Royals are set to welcome several up-and-coming bats. Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. will be given every opportunity to win a spot on the Opening Day roster, while Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez won't be far behind. The tide is turning for a team that quietly went 38-35 after the All-Star break last year.

21. Miami Marlins



On Feb. 28, Derek Jeter stepped down as CEO of the Marlins. "Jeter went into the lockout believing team chairman Bruce Sherman had approved the spending of another $10 million to $15 million on player(s) whenever transactions begin again. And that plan was reversed, in Jeter's understanding," Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote. In other words, more of the same from a penny-pinching organization that has an enviable collection of young arms and could make a serious push up the standings with a few impact bats.