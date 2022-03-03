Final Predictions for Champions of Every 2022 Men's CBB Conference Tournament

1 of 10

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For 17 of the 32 conferences, it's "auto bid or bust" for everyone, even the No. 1 seeds in those tournaments. These are the most gut-wrenching tournaments and also the ones liable to put some team into the Big Dance with a 15-19 overall record. We've broken them into two sections, presented in chronological order of their championship games.

Big South (Noon ET on March 6)—Winthrop

My unofficial stance here is "Rooting for Longwood," which is 23-6 overall in just its second winning season in 18 years as a D-I program. The Lancers have won 16 of their last 17 games and will be the No. 1 seed in this tournament. But Winthrop has a Gonzaga-like 52-6 record (including conference tournaments) in Big South play over the past three years. The Eagles remain the team to beat.

SoCon (7 p.m. ET on March 7)—Chattanooga

The Mocs have one name you might remember and one you might want to learn before he breaks your bracket. The former is Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa, who isn't exactly feasting on the SoCon but does have five double-doubles this season. The latter is Malachi Smith, who has 18 20-point performances on the year, including putting up 36 at Murray State in December. The Mocs haven't been flawless in league play, but they did sweep Furman, which figures to be their top challenger.

Sun Belt (7 p.m. ET on March 7)—South Alabama

Throw a dart and hope for the best here. The Sun Belt doesn't have any teams rated 120th or better on KenPom, but it does have eight teams in the top 200. South Alabama struggled down the stretch with losses in five of its final nine games, but the Jaguars have the fewest red flags and a nine-man rotation containing five seniors and three juniors. Even though they ended up with the No. 5 seed, I like their chances.

Atlantic Sun (5 p.m. ET on March 8)—Jacksonville State

The trendy pick here is going to be Liberty, which has a microwave scorer in Darius McGhee (24.7 PPG) and a proven ability to take and make a ton of three-pointers. But Jacksonville State can also stroke it from downtown and is the No. 1 seed thanks to a 10-point win at Liberty in January. If that ends up being the A-Sun Championship Game, get ready for an entertaining standalone showcase.

Colonial Athletic Association (7 p.m. ET on March 8)—Towson

Towson has three guards who can make it rain threes, three forwards who are tenacious on the offensive glass and a point guard who supplies a ton of assists and steals, and all seven guys are juniors or seniors. Per KenPom, the Tigers are the most efficient team in the league both on offense and defense, and it's not all that close in either category. That's good enough for me to pick them.

Horizon League (7 p.m. ET on March 8)—Oakland

February was none too kind to the Golden Grizzlies, who lost six of their final nine games. But they still managed to end the season with a win over No. 1 seed Cleveland State, and they still have two of the most dynamic players in the conference in Jamal Cain (20.0 PPG, 10.1 RPG) and Jalen Moore (15.4 PPG, 7.8 APG). When that duo starts cooking, anything is possible.

Northeast (7 p.m. ET on March 8)—Wagner

Bryant ended up winning the regular-season crown when it battled back from a six-point halftime deficit to win at home against Wagner on Saturday. Prior to that game, though, the Bulldogs were 0-5 against the KenPom top 200, while Wagner won at VCU early in the year and won the previous meeting with Bryant. The rubber match should be a good one, if we get it.

Patriot League (7:30 p.m. ET on March 9)—Colgate

The Raiders—aka the team that broke the NET last season—have won 16 of their last 17 games, most of them in convincing fashion. Just like last year, Matt Langel's guys make a ton of threes, and they will be treated to home-court advantage for as long as they last in this tournament. They're 12-1 at Cotterell Court this season.