NFL Prospects Who Will Blow Up the 2022 NFL Combine

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine, which is set to kick off Tuesday in Indianapolis, will be a pivotal point in the predraft process. While teams should never put too much stock into workout numbers, the perception of some prospects will change in Indianapolis.

A blazing 40-yard-dash time, stellar bench press, eye-popping positional workout or gravity-defying vertical won't turn a subpar prospect into a top-10 lock. However, it can help cement an elite prospect as a top choice or cause an already promising prospect to climb draft boards.

Two years ago, for example, Justin Herbert wowed with an impressive and polished performance in passing drills.

Herbert went on to be the sixth pick in the draft and just wrapped his first Pro Bowl campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here, we'll examine eight draft prospects we fully expect to create a buzz in Indianapolis this year. We'll dive into where these players can impress and why we believe they will. Factors like past workout results, on-field production and any relevant recent buzz will be considered.

Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.