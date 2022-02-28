March Madness 2022: Highlighting Tournament's Most Dangerous Bubble Teams

0 of 5

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

For the nation's top-ranked men's college basketball teams, Selection Sunday is a day of validation. it solidifies their position as a major threat to enter the NCAA tournament and win it all.

And then there are the "bubble teams," the ones that have to scrap at the end of the regular season for a resume good enough to get in.

Depending on how one looks at it, though, those teams can be the most dangerous in the entire field, because they managed to find a way to come together and gel at the right time to warrant one of the 36 at-large bids to the Big Dance.

Ready for March Madness?

Here's a look at a few teams that are on the bubble and ready to add their own brand of magic to the best three weeks in sports.