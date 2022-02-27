Recent MLB Trades That Could Haunt Teams Entering the 2022 Season

2 of 8

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Deal (July 31, 2018): Pittsburgh Pirates get RHP Chris Archer; Tampa Bay Rays get RHP Tyler Glasnow, OF Austin Meadows and RHP Shane Baz

Speaking of the Pirates, anyone who thinks that their trade for Archer is already an all-time misfire isn't alone.

It indeed is, and not just because Archer flopped in service of a Pirates team that was already on thin ice when he arrived in July 2018. Glasnow developed into an ace for the Rays before undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, while Meadows has become an All-Star slugger in his own right.

And yet, what would really seal the infamy of this deal is if Baz makes good on the hype in 2022.

It was a big enough surprise even at the time when Baz was revealed as the player to be named later in the initial agreement between the Pirates and Rays. Far from a non-prospect, he was ranked by Baseball America as Pittsburgh's No. 3 talent at the outset of 2018.

Following a 2021 season in which he impressed in the minors, the majors and even in the Olympics with his high-octane heater and dazzling secondary pitches, Baz is now in the discussion of the best pitching prospects in baseball. With him in it, a Pirates farm system that's already great would be even better.