Biggest Takeaways from AEW Revolution 2022 Results

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Among great competitors, Wardlow was able to grab the brass ring and win the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

This proves MJF wrong, as he had said Wardlow wasn't going to win. Perhaps now that the belt is within his grasp and Wardlow turned on MJF by giving Punk the diamond ring, The Salt of the Earth will back out on his promise to let Mr. Mayhem keep the belt.

That appears to be the next feud for Wardlow. The only question is whether he'll be champion for it.

Assuming he can retain the TNT Championship over Scorpio Sky, Sammy Guevara is going to have his work cut out for him. Wardlow has been on a tear and he has the size advantage, as well as momentum on his side.

It makes more sense for Wardlow to become the new champion at St. Patrick's Day Slam to give that event something significant, rather than for Guevara to score the upset.

Then, MJF can either invoke the clause in his contract and steal the title, or at least grant himself a title match and try to command Wardlow to lay down for him, or be fired.

If that's not the case and the belt is going to stay on Guevara, it will likely be due to MJF interfering and costing Warldow the win out of spite.