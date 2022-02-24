Ranking the Greatest Debuts in WWE and AEW of the Last 10 Years

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

What makes a successful debut in professional wrestling?

It should generate emotion and excitement. It should announce to the world that the man or woman stepping on to the stage is a huge deal and should be treated as such. It can be a surprise or announced ahead of time, but it should result in a massive ovation either way.

The advent of All Elite Wrestling and the departures of stars from one company to the other has opened the door for more debuts and arrivals than ever before, some of which rank among the best of the last decade.

WWE has experienced its own share of monumental and unforgettable debuts over the last 10 years, too, some of which have helped shape an entire era of wrestling.

Which debut from 2012 onwards stands head and shoulders above the rest, though?

Let's take a look.