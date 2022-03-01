Ranking the NBA's Most Clutch Players at Every Position

0 of 5

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

If you were putting together a five-man lineup designed specifically to win NBA games when the stakes were highest, what would it look like?

Follow-up question: Would the other four guys be cool with Chris Paul's being in charge?

We've just spoiled one of our picks, but you can hardly be surprised at CP3's inclusion if you've paid even the slightest bit of attention to the 2021-22 season.

Clutch time, as it's commonly known, refers to the last five minutes of a game when the score is within five points. It's helpful to have that clear definition in an area of analysis that tends to be hazy otherwise. Clutch play is notoriously inconsistent from year to year, and you run into trouble when assuming that just because a player or team has been clutch, they will continue to be. With one notable exception (hi again, CP3!), crunch-time success is rarely sustainable.

We leaned on that "last five within five" timeframe and made our selections with volume and role in mind. It's possible for players to have great clutch plus-minus figures because of who else is on the floor with them. We want those who actively affect outcomes: high-volume shooters, high-usage distributors and, to create a term, action-controllers.

Basically, the player's team needs to win a bunch of close games, and said player must have a lot to do with it. Buzzer-beaters will feature heavily, but we wanted consistency over big chunks of minutes. It took more than a single decisive shot to rank first at a position*, though we highlighted plenty of those, too.

*Defined by where the player logs most of their minutes, using Cleaning the Glass' breakdowns.