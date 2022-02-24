Warriors' Most Pivotal Matchups After 2022 NBA All-Star Break

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors entered the All-Star break looking up at the Phoenix Suns—like every other team in the NBA.

What's different from the Dubs and everyone else, though, is that the Suns are the only team in front of them in the league standings. And while the gap is substantial (6.5 games), Phoenix won't have an easy time maintaining it with floor general Chris Paul sidelined "for the next six to eight weeks because of an avulsion fracture in his right thumb," per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The Warriors might have legitimate hope of No. 1, though the more pressing matter might be keeping the third-seeded-and-surging Memphis Grizzlies at bay.

That makes this a logical time to examine the remaining schedule and spotlight the toughest matchups left on Golden State's slate.