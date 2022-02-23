Exclusive: AEWs Matt Hardy on Hardy Boyz Reunion, Dream Match, Podcasting, More

3 of 7

No matter how much time they've spent apart throughout their 30 years in wrestling, The Hardy Boyz always find a way to reunite.

That's going to be the case once again next month when Matt and Jeff tag for the first time in nearly three years on the independent scene. Their last match together saw them win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Usos before being forced to vacate them due to an injury to Jeff soon after.

It hasn't been in the works for long as Jeff's recent departure from WWE was abrupt and not his choice. Matt has been busy doing his own thing since their last stint as a tandem, but the time has come for them to get one last run in AEW's loaded tag team ranks.

"Jeff and I both made that deal to each other: we want to end our careers the way we began our careers," he said. "We're getting the opportunity to do that now as all of the planets have aligned. I'm really excited for how 2022 is going to turn out for the Hardys. It's going to be a great, great year and we're very much excited to be teaming again and having some first-time matches, which is going to be rare.

"We've gone long enough without teaming that there's all these fresh matchups out there and there's so many great tag teams in the world," he continued. "The AEW tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that'd be very cool, too."

As for who they'd want to face in a dream match, only one team came to mind for Matt: "I'm not going to lie: I'm a big fan of The Young Bucks. I'd love to do another Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks series at some point in time."

When The Hardy Boyz officially reunite on March 12 for Big Time Wrestling against either The S.A.T. or The Briscoes Brothers, fans can expect them to be the modern-day version of themselves. However, Matt says it's entirely possible we'll see the return of their "Broken" personas eventually.

"I definitely think when we start this era of teaming with one another, it's going to be a basic Matt and Jeff Hardy, the Hardys that you remember working in our up-to-date styles," he said. "But if something did happen where we could do a 'Broken' Matt and Brother Nero thing, I think he'd love to do it as well. He loved the hell out of it also, he really enjoyed doing the Brother Nero thing and he really embraced it. As they say in the wrestling business, never say never."