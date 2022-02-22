2022 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Latest Projections

2 of 3

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Giants have a new general manager, Joe Schoen, and new head coach, Brian Daboll. That can sometimes be bad news for an incumbent quarterback, particularly one lacking high-level success on his resume like Daniel Jones is through his first three seasons.

However, New York isn't ready to bail on Jones. It's the opposite actually. The changes were made with Jones in mind because the franchise still hopes to turn his raw talent into high-level production.

"I'm really excited to work with Daniel," Schoen said at his introductory press conference. "When the new staff gets in here, we'll build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best."

Schoen's first order of business should be shoring up the offensive line. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 career games. As Schoen told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, "If you want to see Daniel Jones put his best foot forward, he's got to be on his feet."

If the Giants are big fans of Alabama's Evan Neal or NC State's Ikem Ekwonu—there are reasons to love both—they may not be content to sit at No. 5 and hope that one reaches them. Or should they go a different direction at No. 5 (an elite edge-rusher, perhaps?), they might jump up a spot from No. 7 if they think Mississippi State's Charles Cross is in the same tier.