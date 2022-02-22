10 CBB Stars Who Can Take over the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Among the many appealing parts of March Madness, basketball fans often look forward to the rise of individual stars.

Last year, Baylor's Davion Mitchell and UCLA's Johnny Juzang put together a memorable stretch of performances while leading their respective teams to the Final Four. And the 2022 men's NCAA tournament is certain to feature more of the same.

Today, we're looking at 10 established stars who have a distinct opportunity to spearhead a deep tournament run.

The choices lean toward players at programs that are most likely to reach the second weekend. As a result, mid-major standouts such as Colorado State's David Roddy, Liberty's Darius McGhee, Oral Roberts' Max Abmas and Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado are excluded. They're not overlooked, though.

Note: Stats accurate as of Feb. 21.