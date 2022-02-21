Jets' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

This offseason, the New York Jets are in a similar position to the ones they've been in in recent years. They're still trying to assemble a roster that will help them end the longest active playoff drought in the NFL (dating back to 2010) and have consistent success moving forward.

New York won only four games this past season, and it's had five or fewer victories in five of the past six years. So it's safe to say that many of the moves the franchise made in past offseasons may not have been the right ones.

Can the Jets fare better this offseason and in the future? That remains to be seen. But they have some talented young players currently on their roster, and the moves they make in the upcoming months could dictate whether they end up on the right track to a postseason berth down the line.

Here's a look at the biggest keys to New York having a successful offseason.