Jets' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason
This offseason, the New York Jets are in a similar position to the ones they've been in in recent years. They're still trying to assemble a roster that will help them end the longest active playoff drought in the NFL (dating back to 2010) and have consistent success moving forward.
New York won only four games this past season, and it's had five or fewer victories in five of the past six years. So it's safe to say that many of the moves the franchise made in past offseasons may not have been the right ones.
Can the Jets fare better this offseason and in the future? That remains to be seen. But they have some talented young players currently on their roster, and the moves they make in the upcoming months could dictate whether they end up on the right track to a postseason berth down the line.
Here's a look at the biggest keys to New York having a successful offseason.
Address Both Sides of Ball in 1st Round of Draft
The Jets are going to have an opportunity to add two of the best players in the 2022 NFL draft class in late April. That's because not only do they have their own first-round pick (No. 4), but they also have the Seattle Seahawks' first selection (No. 10), which they acquired in the Jamal Adams trade in July 2020.
With a pair of top-10 picks and a lot of needs, New York should use one pick on an offensive player and the other on a defensive prospect. The Jets have holes on both sides of the ball, and they could benefit from having a top rookie as a core player on both offense and defense.
ESPN's Todd McShay recently projected New York to take NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu at No. 4 and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 10. Those selections both make sense, considering the Jets need help in both the O-line and secondary and they would be improving on both sides of the ball.
It's going to be important that New York makes the right picks, because it's not often that a team gets to pick twice so early in the draft. If the Jets end up with a pair of busts, it could again set the franchise back further.
Don't Overpay to Bring Back Maye
Of the Jets' top players set to hit free agency this offseason, none may be a bigger wild card than Marcus Maye. Although the soon-to-be 29-year-old safety possesses plenty of talent, he's coming off a 2021 season in which he was limited to six games due to a torn Achilles tendon.
It could be risky for New York to sign Maye to a long-term deal now. But it also may not be wise to sign him to a short-term deal, considering it's not in a position to be a playoff contender at this point. So should the Jets even try to bring back their starting free safety?
New York may want to do so if it can ink Maye to an affordable deal. If other teams are willing to pay considerably more, than the Jets will likely be better off letting him go and adding a safety via free agency or the draft.
If the Jets overpay Maye and then he underperforms, it will have been a big mistake that prevented them from signing other players who could have made an impact. That's why it's crucial that New York only re-signs Maye if it doesn't hamper its ability to make other offseason moves.
Put Wilson in Best Position to Have Success
Zach Wilson endured his share of struggles during his 2021 rookie season, as the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft passed for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games for the Jets. However, he also wasn't playing on the best offense.
Before New York can decide whether Wilson is its true franchise QB, it needs to put him in the best position to succeed. And there are moves it can make that will give him a better supporting cast for 2022, which could potentially lead to better results.
The Jets need to bolster their offensive line, especially if tackle Morgan Moses in free agency. They're in a similar position with their receiving corps, as they may need to target a playmaker if Jamison Crowder doesn't come back.
Overall, New York's offense still doesn't have enough talent to fairly judge Wilson's performance. So the Jets need to put strong players around him to see if that fixes some of the woes that he experienced last year.