NFL Starters Who Could Have Their Jobs Stolen by Free-Agent Signings in 2022

3 of 7

Willfredo Lee/Associated Press

With Mike McDaniel taking over as head coach for the Miami Dolphins, the offense is bound for a shakeup. The first-time head coach has already publicly backed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"You're seeing a very accurate passer that receivers love to catch footballs from—tight spirals and accurate throws, which are huge for run after the catch and YAC yardage," he told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "What that means for an offense is if you have people who can run after the catch, that's an outstanding skill set for him."

If McDaniel is looking for receivers who can do something with the ball after the catch, that could spell trouble for DeVante Parker. He averaged only 2.6 yards after the catch last season, which was tied for last among Dolphins receivers who played more than two games.

Parker has started 64 of his 93 games for the Dolphins since they took him with the No. 14 overall pick in 2015. He had 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, but that was his only season with more than 800 receiving yards or four touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle is now the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver, and McDaniel will likely want another legitimate receiver to pair with him. Miami signed William Fuller V last offseason, but he played only two games because of a suspension, a personal issue and a finger injury.

If the Dolphins try to move Parker down the depth chart again, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Christian Kirk and Michael Gallup could all be of interest. They were each better after the catch than Parker last year and should be within Miami's budget.