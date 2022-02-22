NFL Starters Who Could Have Their Jobs Stolen by Free-Agent Signings in 2022

NFL Starters Who Could Have Their Jobs Stolen by Free-Agent Signings in 2022February 22, 2022
NFL free agency is fun for fans and a time of hope for front offices. But for players with minimal job security, it isn't as great.
Certain players across the league will be watching the inevitable wave of free-agent signings next month with special concern. For every contract signed, an incumbent starter will start sweating his role on his team.
If a player didn't put his best stuff on film in 2021 and his team can afford a better option in free agency, he'll have every reason to be worried. Each of the following players fits that bill.
Based on some combination of their play last season, the direction that the team is going philosophically and the team's financial position, these players find themselves in a precarious position ahead of free agency.
Cincinnati Bengals C Trey Hopkins
The Cincinnati Bengals' most glaring weakness was on full display during their surprise run to the Super Bowl. They could not protect quarterback Joe Burrow, who got sacked a league-high 51 times in the regular season and 19 more times during the playoffs.
While the scheme and Burrow himself deserve some of that blame, Cincinnati also needs to improve its offensive line this offseason. Finding a new center is likely to be a part of that plan.
The Bengals finished 20th in Pro Football Focus' final offensive line rankings, and center Trey Hopkins was their second-lowest-graded starter, barely cracking 50.0 on PFF's grading scale. According to Sports Info Solutions, no center gave up more sacks than Hopkins' six for the season.
It's rarely easy for a team to part ways with a longtime starter. Hopkins has started 67 games for the Bengals over the past five years, but they need an upgrade at that spot.
There are several appealing center options in free agency, including Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ben Jones of the Tennessee Titans and Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals are currently projected to have nearly $48.8 million in salary-cap space, the fourth-most leaguewide, so they should have enough money to give any of them a competitive offer.
Los Angeles Chargers DT Jerry Tillery
Being a first-round pick often buys players leniency in the NFL. Teams are rarely willing to give up on a player too quickly after spending a valuable pick on them.
The Los Angeles Chargers may find it difficult to give up on 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery, particularly given his improvement over the past few years. He had a career-high 4.5 sacks and 21 quarterback pressures this season.
However, Tillery's primary focus as a defensive lineman needs to be against the run, which is where the Chargers struggled the most this past season. They allowed opponents to rush for 4.6 yards per carry, the fifth-worst mark leaguewide.
Tillery was a part of that problem. He ranked 97th out of the 110 interior defenders that PFF graded this season. Given his impressive pass-rushing production, that low grade speaks volumes about how poorly he defended against the run.
The Chargers are projected to have roughly $57.5 million in cap space, the second-most leaguewide, and their roster should entice veterans. Free-agent options Akiem Hicks and Calais Campbell are both past their primes, but each of them could instantly upgrade L.A.'s run defense.
Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker
With Mike McDaniel taking over as head coach for the Miami Dolphins, the offense is bound for a shakeup. The first-time head coach has already publicly backed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
"You're seeing a very accurate passer that receivers love to catch footballs from—tight spirals and accurate throws, which are huge for run after the catch and YAC yardage," he told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "What that means for an offense is if you have people who can run after the catch, that's an outstanding skill set for him."
If McDaniel is looking for receivers who can do something with the ball after the catch, that could spell trouble for DeVante Parker. He averaged only 2.6 yards after the catch last season, which was tied for last among Dolphins receivers who played more than two games.
Parker has started 64 of his 93 games for the Dolphins since they took him with the No. 14 overall pick in 2015. He had 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, but that was his only season with more than 800 receiving yards or four touchdowns.
Jaylen Waddle is now the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver, and McDaniel will likely want another legitimate receiver to pair with him. Miami signed William Fuller V last offseason, but he played only two games because of a suspension, a personal issue and a finger injury.
If the Dolphins try to move Parker down the depth chart again, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Christian Kirk and Michael Gallup could all be of interest. They were each better after the catch than Parker last year and should be within Miami's budget.
New England Patriots WR Nelson Agholor
The New England Patriots went in big on free agency last year with mixed results. Tight end Hunter Henry and defensive end Matthew Judon were great additions, while tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Nelson Agholor didn't pan out as well.
The Patriots brought in both Smith and Agholor to bolster their skill-position corps before they drafted quarterback Mac Jones. However, neither established much chemistry with the rookie signal-caller. Agholor caught only 37 of his 64 targets for 473 yards and three touchdowns, while Smith had 28 catches on 45 targets for 294 yards and one touchdown.
Jakobi Meyers was New England's leading receiver working in the slot. He's a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Pats have the ability to virtually guarantee he stays. Kendrick Bourne is also on the roster and outproduced Agholor last season.
The Pats have only $7.3 million of cap space right now, but that number can balloon to $33.8 million with simple restructures, per Over The Cap. If they look for another receiver in free agency, D.J. Chark, William Fuller V and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are middle-of-the-market options who could be vertical threats for Jones.
New Orleans Saints QBs Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill
The New Orleans Saints may be looking for a new quarterback this offseason.
Jameis Winston began the season under center for New Orleans and went 5-2 as a starter before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL. The Saints then shuffled between Taysom Hill (4-1), Trevor Siemian (0-4) and fourth-round rookie Ian Book (0-1) over the remainder of the season.
Winston is now set to become a free agent, while the Saints signed Hill to a four-year extension in November. Neither one projects as New Orleans' surefire starter next season, though.
Winston is coming off a major knee injury. Hill, who was a favorite of now-retired head coach Sean Payton, threw four touchdowns to five interceptions and posted a passer rating of just 75.4 last season.
The Saints will be somewhat constrained by their cap situation this offseason. They're currently $76.1 million over the cap, but they can get $21.7 million under the cap through simple restructures, per Over the Cap.
The Saints look for their next quarterback in the draft instead. But this class doesn't have many slam dunk prospects at the position, and the Saints pick 18th, which would make it difficult to find an NFL-ready rookie.
Instead, they could opt to go with a one-year bridge option at quarterback. Those options could include Teddy Bridgewater (who had success there before), Ryan Fitzpatrick or Marcus Mariota.
New York Jets LB C.J. Mosley
Linebacker C.J. Mosley is set to be the highest-paid player on the Jets roster with a cap hit of $17.5 million. Should the Jets release him before June 1, they would have a $20.5 million dead cap charge.
Mosley's contract essentially guarantees that he will be on the Jets' roster next season unless they find someone willing to trade for him. The Jets would only have to eat $4.5 million of his guaranteed $17.5 million salary if they trade him before June 1, per Over The Cap.
His contract doesn't guarantee he has to be in the starting lineup, though.
After playing only two games in 2019 because of a groin injury and opting out of the 2020 season, Mosley started for the Jets at middle linebacker this past season and made it through the season mostly healthy. He played in 16 games this season and played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in all but two of those games.
Mosley racked up a career-high 168 tackles, but opposing passing attacks targeted him early and often. He surrendered a passer rating of 113.5 on 68 targets, and his splash plays were few and far between. He had only two sacks and two tackles for a loss.
Last offseason, the Green Bay Packers (De'Vondre Campbell) and Las Vegas Raiders (Denzel Perryman) were able to find starting-caliber inside linebackers for cheap in free agency. At the very least, the Jets should be looking at linebackers like Alexander Johnson (69.7 passer rating allowed in six games this year) and Josey Jewell (77.1 passer rating in two games).
Both are coming off injuries, which should drive their price down in free agency. The Jets could bring either one in as training camp competition for Mosley.
Philadelphia Eagles WR Jalen Reagor
Whenever a general manager publicly states that he expected more from a player, it isn't a great sign for that player's future job security.
That's exactly what Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had to say about wideout Jalen Reagor after the season.
"We had a chance to sit down with him after the season and had an honest conversation about the things that he needs to develop and the things that we can help him develop to continue his growth, in terms of learning from anything," Roseman told reporters in January.
The Eagles need to give quarterback Jalen Hurts a better supporting cast to find out how much he can do. They spent the 10th overall pick on DeVonta Smith, who set a franchise rookie record with 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and Quez Watkins showed major growth in his second year.
The Eagles could turn to free agency to find another receiver to complete their starting trio. They're currently projected to have $20.9 million in cap space.
They could be players for a veteran like Allen Robinson II or go the route or target a younger option like D.J. Chark or Christian Kirk.
All salary-cap and contract information via Spotrac, unless otherwise noted.