NFL Draft 2022: Complete Order and Predictions Ahead of Scouting Combine
The next significant step in the pre-draft process is nearly here. The 2022 NFL scouting combine is set to kick off on March 1 in Indianapolis, and it's likely to have a notable impact on how teams, fans and the media view incoming rookie prospects.
Teams should always be wary of potential "workout warriors" who are more impressive in spandex than on game film. However, individual drills, interviews and medical checks can help uncover hidden gems and potential red flags.
In other words, the draft picture is going to look at least a little different after the combine than it does right now.
With the combine on the proverbial doorstep, now is the perfect time to take a look at that current draft picture. Below, you'll find an updated Round 1 mock, along with a closer look at three potential early picks who could have a lot riding on their showings in Indianapolis.
Updated Draft Order and Round 1 Mock
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3. Houston Texans: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
4. New York Jets: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
7. New York Giants (from Chicago): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
8. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
9. Denver Broncos: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
10. New York Jets (from Seattle): Drake London, WR, USC
11. Washington Commanders: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
13. Cleveland Browns: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
14. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami): Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
18. New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
19. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
21. New England Patriots: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
22. Las Vegas Raiders: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
23. Arizona Cardinals: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
24. Dallas Cowboys: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
26. Tennessee Titans: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
29. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco): Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kyvon Thibodeaux will likely vie to be the first pass-rusher off the board in April. Both were productive collegiate performers but the two carry different key traits.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jordan Reid, some NFL executives view Hutchinson as a high-floor prospect but see Thibodeaux as having the higher ceiling.
"Explosion and range. ...I would take him. He scares you more," one AFC executive said of Thibodeaux, per Fowler.
However, a strong athletic showing at the combine could help Hutchinson cement himself as the top choice. If he tests well, he could show NFL decision-makers that he is more than just a "safe" prospect—but also one with the upside to be a legitimate game-wrecker at the next level.
Hutchinson is eager for the opportunity.
"I'm gonna do everything at the combine. ... I'm not scared of anything, and I can't wait to light that thing up," Hutchinson told the Pat McAfee Show (h/t John Maakaron of FanNation).
If Hutchinson exits the combine looking like both a high-floor and a high-ceiling player, he may become the favorite to be the first defender drafted.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
The Carolina Panthers may be closing in on Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett as their choice at No. 6 overall.
I don't think he makes it past the Panthers," one evaluator said of Pickett, per Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.
Workouts and measurements could help Pickett state his case for Carolina early in Round 1. Hand measurements could be a big part of the equation, as NFL teams covet quarterbacks who can grip the ball in all conditions.
Nate Tice of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department labeled Pickett as having "notably small hands."
Pickett's hand size will be a topic of conversation heading into Indianapolis.
"Pitt QB Kenny Pickett didn’t have his hands measured here in Mobile, but he has a good reason," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted. "He's double jointed, so his thumb naturally points an odd direction, and he's doing extra exercises to get an accurate measurement at the combine in March."
This will be about more than hand size, though. Pickett will also get a chance to meet with Carolina and other teams and show them who he is as a player and a person. That's vital because if a team isn't comfortable with a prospect's chances of being a franchise signal-caller, it isn't going to use a top-10 selection on him.
John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
Alabama receiver John Metchie III isn't currently trending as a first-round pick—he's ranked 43rd on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department draft board.
However, Metchie could become a late riser if he can ease medical concerns at the combine. Metchie projects as a high-end slot receiver at the next level, and he was fantastic for the Crimson Tide in 2021. He finished with 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games.
Unfortunately, Metchie also suffered a torn ACL in December.
If teams are comfortable with Metchie's medicals and his recovery timetable, he's more likely to be drafted early. He still might not go in the first round, though, as this is expected to be yet another deep rookie receiver class.
The B/R Scouting Department has 10 receivers ranked ahead of Metchie.
Metchie could cement his place as an early Day 2 pick, though, and if there's an early run at receiver, the first round isn't entirely out of the question.
Conversely, any medical red flags could cause Metchie to tumble down draft boards significantly.