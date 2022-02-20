NFL Draft 2022: Complete Order and Predictions Ahead of Scouting Combine

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The next significant step in the pre-draft process is nearly here. The 2022 NFL scouting combine is set to kick off on March 1 in Indianapolis, and it's likely to have a notable impact on how teams, fans and the media view incoming rookie prospects.

Teams should always be wary of potential "workout warriors" who are more impressive in spandex than on game film. However, individual drills, interviews and medical checks can help uncover hidden gems and potential red flags.

In other words, the draft picture is going to look at least a little different after the combine than it does right now.

With the combine on the proverbial doorstep, now is the perfect time to take a look at that current draft picture. Below, you'll find an updated Round 1 mock, along with a closer look at three potential early picks who could have a lot riding on their showings in Indianapolis.