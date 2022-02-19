The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 201

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

There are high-profile cards. And then there are hardcore fan cards.

The Fight Night show from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday night was surely the latter.

Only two of the 24 fighters on the show—and none outside the light heavyweight main event—had a ranking number next to their name heading into the fight, ratcheting down the octagonal star power just a week after the promotion played before a full house for a pay-per-view show in Texas.

Tenth-ranked 205-pounder Johnny Walker and No. 12 Jamahal Hill took the five-round marquee position on this show, which went head to head with the final Saturday of the Winter Olympics as well as NBA All-Star festivities and a full slate of NHL hockey and college basketball.

Jon Anik, Dominick Cruz and Paul Felder held down the broadcast table for ESPN, while Laura Sanko worked the room for breaking news and features and Din Thomas was in the studio for technical analysis.

