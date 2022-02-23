1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Making in the 2022 NFL Draft

1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Making in the 2022 NFL DraftFebruary 23, 2022
The NFL draft serves as the league's one universal feel-good moment of the year.
Every team lands the prospects they wanted. Each organization fills certain holes. Players' potentials are immense, and they all have bright futures.
But the reality is much harsher. Franchises make mistakes during the draft all the time because talent evaluation is an inexact science.
For example, the Cincinnati Bengals knew they had to address a shoddy offensive line in 2021. The team selected wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5—which turned out to be one of the class' best picks, as he became the Offensive Rookie of the Year—and then traded down in the second round to choose Jackson Carman. The left tackle convert struggled at right guard, while fellow rookies Sam Cosmi, Josh Myers, Creed Humphrey and Spencer Brown thrived after they were selected later on Day 2.
Front offices can do everything to mitigate mistakes. They can prioritize certain positions, choose less riskier prospects and try to find the best fits.
The draft serves as the Fountain of Youth. Rosters can be rejuvenated if addressed properly. As such, the avoidance of obvious pitfalls is the first step toward an excellent draft.
Arizona Cardinals Don't Get Younger Along Offensive Line
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals aren't exactly on good terms after the quarterback scrubbed his Instagram account of all team references and ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that those within the organization basically blamed the 24-year-old for being a bad teammate.
There's only one way forward as the organization tries to mend fences with the 2019 No. 1 overall pick.
A reworking of the offensive line to make life easier and safer for the quarterback should go a long way to make Murray happy. Left guard Justin Pugh, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Max Garcia and right tackle Kelvin Beachum will all be 31 or older by the end of the 2022 campaign. The unit finished in the middle of pack last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Investments in right tackle and guard with this year's 23rd pick and then another selection during the second or third day would help improve the entire roster. General manager Steve Keim can't assume the current setup is good enough, because it's not.
Atlanta Falcons Pass on Opportunity to Create QB Succession Plan
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been steadfast in his support of Matt Ryan as the team's starting quarterback. Ryan is the logical path forward because of his $48.7 million salary-cap charge.
Plans need to be made for beyond 2022, though.
"At some point we do need to understand that Father Time will get us all, and at some point we have to make a clear succession plan to the next quarterback," chairman Arthur Blank told reporters two weeks ago.
Last offseason, the Falcons reworked Ryan's deal to get under the salary cap, which pushed the big payments down the road. He can still play at a relatively high level, of course. But Atlanta passed when it had the opportunity to draft Justin Fields or Mac Jones last year. Granted, Kyle Pitts turned out to be a fantastic young player.
Still, the Falcons can't go another year without making a significant investment at the game's most important position. It doesn't have to do so with the eighth pick, but a Day 2 selection would provide long-term stability.
Baltimore Ravens Concentrate on Trenches and Ignore Cornerback
The Baltimore Ravens have fielded one of the league's most talented teams for two decades. But they have reached the point where plenty of cracks are showing in the foundation.
The trenches are the obvious starting point considering the offensive line has potential needs at right tackle and guard. On the flip side, veteran defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell are pending free agents.
Big bodies are needed, though that's not the entirety of the concerns.
Injuries marred the Ravens secondary in 2021. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters finished their seasons on injured reserved. Furthermore, Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith and DeShon Elliott are upcoming free agents. Considering Baltimore must face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' trio of talented receivers twice a year, they should value defensive backs at a premium.
Maybe Humphrey and Peters will come back healthy to fortify the secondary. The Ravens shouldn't bank on that and should consider a cornerback as high as the 14th pick.
Buffalo Bills Don't Find Long-Term Solution Opposite Tre'Davious White
Many teams will be looking for big bodies, and the Buffalo Bills are no different.
They are weak along the offensive interior and need help at guard. On the other side of the ball, the 32-year-old Star Lotulelei's effectiveness has waned as a 1-technique. Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler and Justin Zimmer (restricted) are set to enter free agency as well.
Yet the Bills can build upon a strength by finding a long-term bookend to two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Buffalo ranked No. 1 in pass defense last year, so investing an early pick in a cornerback may seem counterproductive when other positions need to be addressed. However, the Bills didn't rush to sign Levi Wallace to a long-term extension when he entered free agency. Instead, Wallace inked a one-year, $1.8 million deal. He then started every contest.
Wallace is again set to enter free agency this offseason. The Bills can sink the 25th pick into a cornerback thanks to a talented class and then look to patch up the lines.
Carolina Panthers Pick Malik Willis at No. 6
The Carolina Panthers are in a difficult position because they own the No. 6 pick, yet the crop of quarterbacks is considered relatively weak.
The idea that Carolina will choose Liberty's Malik Willis to be its franchise signal-caller picked up steam after Senior Bowl week. During the all-star game's festivities, Willis impressed with his arm and athleticism.
No quarterback in the class presents anywhere close to the same physical ability as Willis. At the same time, Willis is one of the least developed pocket passers because of Hugh Freeze's simplistic offensive scheme and since he was not asked to make NFL-caliber throws on a consistent basis.
Does Willis have the ability to do so? Yes.
However, he's a long-term project. The pressure on him to start sooner rather than later would be immense, and it wouldn't be the best scenario for the Auburn transfer to flourish.
Chicago Bears Ignore Defense to Build Around Justin Fields
To be fair, the Chicago Bears' primary offseason plan under new leadership is to properly build around Justin Fields to maximize the quarterback's potential. Help is needed along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Those things should be addressed one way or the other, particularly with $27.4 million to spend in free agency.
But new general manager Ryan Poles can't improve the offense at the expense of the defense.
Of the teams searching for a new staff this offseason, Chicago was one of the most intriguing because of Fields and the Bears' top-10 defense. However, holes could emerge in the unit since Akiem Hicks, Alec Ogletree and Tashaun Gipson Sr. are pending free agents. Also, cornerback was already a concern because the team didn't feature a consistent performer beyond Jaylon Johnson.
The Bears don't own a first-round pick after they traded up to pick Fields last year. Still, they can take a meticulous approach to fill other needs depending on which prospects are available.
Cincinnati Bengals Select Anyone Other Than O-Lineman in 1st Round
The meme built upon last year's Cincinnati Bengals draft discussion about picking an offensive lineman as opposed to a wide receiver came to life during the deciding moment of Super Bowl LVI.
As Aaron Donald wrapped up quarterback Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase was breaking open down the field.
Chase proved to be the right choice. But then offensive line remains a significant issue. The Bengals could spend all their draft capital on blockers and still wonder if it's enough. No one on the front performed particularly well last season. The Bengals overcame that thanks to scheme as well as Burrow's pocket presence and quick release.
If Cincinnati passes on a blocker with the 31st pick, it would be unthinkable. Boston College's Zion Johnson, Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning, Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann, whomever—take your pick, and then do so again in the second round.
Cleveland Browns Don't Double Down on Wide Receiver Need
The Cleveland Browns went from having one of the most talented pairs of wide receivers to likely being without both in the span of four months.
Odell Beckham Jr. is happy with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams after he was released by the Browns in November. Jarvis Landry could be next since the team can save $14.9 million with his release since his play doesn't warrant a $16.4 million salary-cap charge.
The Browns would then be starting almost from scratch with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz as their top targets.
Even in the Browns make a strong push for a top target in free agency, it won't be enough. They should dedicate the 13th pick, and a later selection, to the position to revamp what once looked good on paper but never came to fruition.
By doing so, the front office will have done everything in its power to maximize Baker Mayfield's final contract year.
Dallas Cowboys Overlook Wide Receiver
You won't find wide receiver when reading about potential need areas for the Dallas Cowboys, and that should be rectified.
Yes, the offensive line needs reinforcements since it is crumbling. Tight end, linebacker and safety are also significant areas of concern since Dalton Schultz, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch, Jayron Kearse and Damontae Kazee are pending free agents.
Two more significant potential holes can be found at wide receiver via Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. Theoretically, the Cowboys could re-sign one or both. Or the two might look for opportunities to be featured in other offenses.
If the latter occurs, the Cowboys will be fine with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb—though another investment or two at the position would help since five of the offense's top seven receiving threats, not including running backs, could leave. It'll be difficult to keep the game's second-best passing attack chugging along without the proper pieces in place.
Denver Broncos Stop at Quarterback and Don't Add Pieces to Offense
The Denver Broncos' supporting cast is a primary reason why the fantasy of an Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson trade is so appealing.
Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant and Javonte Williams form a strong core of skill position talent. They're more than capable of playing at a high level if the Broncos were better behind center.
Maybe the organization will trade for a big-name target. Or it could use the ninth pick to land a top prospect. Either way, the Broncos could be much better at the position than they have been in recent seasons.
But the addition of a quarterback shouldn't be the end for the Denver offense.
Right tackle is an issue with Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming about to enter free agency. The same can be said of running back Melvin Gordon III. Williams is expected to take on a much bigger role in his second season, though the Broncos would do well to find a quality (and cheaper) second option.
Detroit Lions Prioritize Hometown Flavor Instead of Top Talent
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is an interesting evaluation for the draft, particularly for the Detroit Lions.
The Lions own the second pick. In a class loaded with talented edge-rushers, particularly near the top of the draft, Detroit will have multiple options to address a unit that's struggled to generate pressure for years.
Depending on where one looks, Hutchinson could be considered the top prospect. Bleacher Report's scouting department graded Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux as the No. 1 option, whereas the reigning Ted Hendricks Award winner sits at No. 12.
The question about Hutchinson is upside and whether he can consistently win against NFL offensive linemen in the same manner he did in college. He's not as explosive or flexible as Thibodeaux, for example.
Detroit's projection of Hutchinson can't be swayed by the fact he's a Michigan native. Yes, he just might be the perfect face of the franchise. But the Lions must make sure he's also the best available talent when they're on the clock.
Green Bay Packers Leave Draft with Jordan Love Still on Roster
Momentum continues to build toward a full reconciliation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers after the quarterback won his second straight MVP award. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the organization is "prepared to go all-in" for Rodgers.
If Rodgers is willing to stay, the Packers will have a problem in the form of 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. The veteran made it clear he never had a problem with Love, but how the organization went about the succession process became problematic.
Once it is all-in with Rodgers, Love's presence will be redundant because the team won't have seen him enough to make a decision on his fifth-year rookie option, which must be decided next offseason. As such, the 23-year-old would be far more valuable as a trade piece.
A decision by Rodgers may not come until after the draft. The Packers should do everything in their power to coax him into a commitment with a contract extension. How the front office handles multiple key free agents will be crucial as well. Then, the next step is moving Love. With a suspect quarterback class, he holds as much value as he ever will.
Houston Texans Look Elsewhere Instead of Building Around Davis Mills
The Houston Texans surprised by selecting Stanford's Davis Mills with their top selection in the 2021 draft. Granted, they weren't on the clock until the 67th pick. But it signaled the beginning of the end for Deshaun Watson's tenure as the starting quarterback.
Mills displayed long-term potential during his rookie campaign, and he stacks up with the top quarterback prospects in last year's crop, head coach Lovie Smith said.
"Everyone wants to talk about the quarterback; I like him," Smith told Albert Breer of The MMQB. "I like his demeanor, how smart he is, and I like that he and Pep Hamilton have been together for a year already. Those things should help us."
The Texans already endured the hard part. General manager Nick Caserio tore down the roster. It's time to build it up. Mills can be the centerpiece for now, and the draft can be used to address other areas—starting with an elite defensive prospect at No. 3.
Indianapolis Colts Think Offensive Issues Start and Stop with QB
The Carson Wentz trade backfired. The Indianapolis Colts didn't make the postseason and surrendered a first-round pick in this year's draft.
And Wentz's time with the organization may be coming to an end much sooner than expected. According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the situation appears "bleak" for the quarterback, and the team is expected to trade or release him before his $15 million base salary becomes guaranteed (h/t Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov).
Then quarterback will once again become the overriding problem. It will be difficult for the Colts without a first-round pick. No matter what route the organization takes, though, the next step should be to help whomever starts behind center.
Indianapolis can lean on its running game. However, left tackle and right guard could be issues as well since Eric Fisher and Mark Glowinski are pending free agents. The tight end position didn't produce much last season. And the Colts needs a secondary threat at wide receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars Pass on a Trevor Lawrence Bodyguard
The Jacksonville Jaguars landed their franchise quarterback with last year's No. 1 overall pick. Now, they can improve Trevor Lawrence's supporting cast.
As holders of another top selection, the Jaguars will have their choice of prospects. An investment in a proper bodyguard is the most logical choice, particularly in a class defined by the trenches.
Surely, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux should be discussed. But a left tackle will be necessary if Cam Robinson departs in free agency.
Alabama's Evan Neal is considered the most pro-ready among this year's offensive tackle prospects, according to B/R scout Brandon Thorn. Even so, the 6'7", 350-pound blindside protector presents upside as a 21-year-old prospect who topped The Athletic's yearly list of elite athletes heading into the 2021 campaign.
Neal should be the selection based on those factors. The Jaguars should also consider North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu, who turned into the nation's most dominant blocker this fall. Ekwonu isn't as polished in pass protection, though.
Either way, someone to keep Lawrence upright would be the sensible approach, even if it's not the sexiest.
Kansas City Chiefs Concentrate on Defense Without Adding More Weapons
The Kansas City Chiefs don't have significant salary-cap capital to invest in all the potential departures from their defense, including Tyrann Mathieu, Melvin Ingram, Charvarius Ward, Mike Hughes, Jarran Reed and Derrick Nnadi. Somehow, the Chiefs must retain some of that talent with less than $4 million in available space.
Obviously, the defense could use reinforcements depending on how Kansas City massages the salary cap and who re-signs.
Attention should be paid to that side of the ball since the Chiefs finished among the league's bottom six in total defense. However, the franchise's bread is buttered on the other side of the ball, and running backs Jerick McKinnon and Darrel Williams, as well as wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, can sign elsewhere this offseason.
That quartet finished last season with 2,011 yards from scrimmage. They may not be star performers, but quality replacements will be necessary if they walk.
Las Vegas Raiders Reach in the 1st Round Yet Again
Competency would be a wonderful step in the right direction for the new Las Vegas Raiders' brain trust.
Since previous general manager Mike Mayock joined the organization in December 2018, he and former head coach Jon Gruden experienced whiff after first-round whiff despite multiple chances to get it right.
In 2019, the organization chose Clelin Ferrell with the fourth pick, and the defensive end has managed just eight career sacks in his first three seasons. The team drafted running back Josh Jacobs 20 slots later, and he's been excellent. Johnathan Abram came off the board at No. 27, and the safety starts but can be a hindrance in pass coverage.
A year later, the Raiders held two more first-round selections. Neither Henry Ruggs III nor Damon Arnette remain on the team.
Last year's first-round pick, Alex Leatherwood, had to make an in-season move to guard because he struggled so much at right tackle.
These types of picks set a franchise back for years. So, new general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels don't need to swing for the fences. It would be a massive improvement if the team can connect solidly with a value pick.
Los Angeles Chargers Don't Finish O-Line Rebuild
The Bryan Bulaga signing should have been a watershed moment for the Los Angeles Chargers in their attempt to build a strong offensive front. Instead, the veteran played 11 games over the last two seasons as he suffered back injuries and other ailments.
Last offseason, the Chargers signed center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi and then drafted left tackle Rashawn Slater with the 13th pick. The line should have been complete. Bulaga's injuries muddied the situation.
Considering the 32-year-old's recent history and the fact the team can save $10.8 million with his release, the Chargers should look for a new right tackle. And Aboushi and his replacement at right guard, Michael Schofield III, will be free agents.
The Chargers are far from fielding a complete front five to protect quarterback Justin Herbert. The defense needs a boost as well, particularly along the interior, but the offensive line should take priority early in the draft.
Los Angeles Rams Fail to Fortify Offensive Interior
The Los Angeles Rams won their first Super Bowl trophy in 22 years despite the fact the Cincinnati Bengals defense held their offense in check for most of the contest.
The Rams averaged a woeful 1.9 yards per carry despite Sean McVay's insistence on forcing the ground attack.
Andrew Whitworth's potential retirement will create a ripple effect, though the Rams could re-sign Joe Noteboom as a possible replacement.
Left tackle has long been a concern because of Whitworth's age (40). The interior is a little different. Two of the three starters—center Brian Allen and right guard Austin Corbett—are pending free agents. The Rams may try to upgrade those spots and become more physical at the point of attack.
Besides, quality investments at center and guard should be easier to obtain for a team that lacks its first-, second- and third-round picks with only a potential third-round compensatory pick coming after Brad Holmes was hired as the Detroit Lions' general manager.
Miami Dolphins Don't Invest Multiple Picks in Offensive Line
Draft picks are only as valuable as the selections made with those assets.
The Miami Dolphins have invested in their offensive line. They simply haven't made the right choices for the unit to flourish. The Dolphins fielded the league's worst offensive front in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.
Three starters—left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Austin Jackson and right guard Robert Hunt—were first- or second-round picks in the last two drafts. Jackson has been the most disappointing of the bunch since he was the 18th selection in 2020. The 22-year-old had to be moved inside to guard after continually struggling at left tackle. He may not even be a fit along the interior.
To make matters worse, Michael Deiter isn't a natural center, and right tackle Jesse Davis will turn 31 in September.
There's no such thing as too aggressive in an attempt to turn this group around in one offseason. At least the Dolphins must try. The 29th pick would be a good starting point. Miami can spend its first three picks on the front five, and no one outside the organization would blink because of how poorly the unit played last season.
Minnesota Vikings Bypass Prospects at Premium Positions Early
The Minnesota Vikings are headed in a new direction after eight seasons with general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer at the helm.
The organization's course has yet to be determined. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell must look at the units they can upgrade. They should start with premium positions on the defense.
Adofo-Mensah spent the last two seasons working under Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry. During that time, both of the Browns' first-round picks played premium positions, entered the draft as underclassmen and came from Power Five programs.
The Vikings have issues at defensive end opposite Danielle Hunter and cornerback whether or not Patrick Peterson re-signs this offseason. Adofo-Mensah has the template in front of him. With the 12th pick, the Vikings should have options to fill these parameters in LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr., Washington's Trent McDuffie, Michigan's David Ojabo and Purdue's George Karlaftis.
With Kirk Cousins expected back and Christian Darrisaw's selection last year, the defense could use a centerpiece.
New England Patriots Pass on a Top WR After Last Year's Investments
The New England Patriots surprised when they came out of the gate strong last offseason. A combined $37 million contractual investment in wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor certainly opened eyes.
New England fielded the league's worst wide receiver corps the previous season and had to upgrade. The duo combined for 1,273 receiving yards during its first year with the organization. Surprisingly, Jakobi Meyers emerged as the team's leading target with 83 receptions for 866 yards.
While the wide receiver room is much better than it was a year ago, the Patriots should emphasize a continuation of the positional rebuild to better help standout rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
As well as Jones played—he outperformed every other first-year signal-caller—he still presents limitations because he doesn't have the biggest arm or best mobility. Thus, a talented target in yet another deep wide receiver class should help his development and the offense's effectiveness.
The Patriots own the 21st pick. At least six wide receivers—USC's Drake London, Alabama's Jameson Williams, Penn State's Jahan Dotson, Arkansas' Treylon Burks and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave—are considered first-round talents. One should be available.
New Orleans Saints Force a Quarterback Selection
Jameis Winston is a pending free agent coming off a season-ending knee injury. Yet he still might be the New Orleans Saints' best available option to start at quarterback.
Prior to suffering a torn ACL and MCL, Winston played well in seven contests. He posted a 14-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and the Saints won five of those games.
Granted, Sean Payton is no longer the head coach. But Pete Carmichael is returning as the team's offensive coordinator. The offense shouldn't dramatically change. A healthy Winston can step back in and take the reins.
Alternatives aren't exactly bountiful, either. The Saints own the 18th pick. They could force a quarterback selection depending on who's available. Or they can continue to build around a 28-year-old who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 and who showed promise in their system.
By not necessarily worrying about a quarterback in the first round, the Saints can look to address other need areas, such as the offensive line, defensive line and wide receiver.
New York Giants Think Pair of Top-10 O-Line Selections Is Too Much
New New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said so much recently without actually mentioning a specific position group when discussing the roster.
"I don't want to purge the roster, because we still want to find out what Daniel Jones can do, we want to find out what Saquon [Barkley] can do," Schoen told reporters. "We got some good pieces on defense. The fine balance, the fine line is cutting players that can really help you win. But you also got to get under the salary cap; then you're gonna have the draft picks."
Schoen bypassed the offensive line, perhaps because of the unit's state of disarray.
Aside from left tackle Andrew Thomas, the rest of the jobs should be up for grabs. Maybe Shane Lemieux will return from a torn patellar tendon and retake one of the guard spots.
Otherwise, the Giants are looking at filling four positions so they can properly evaluate Jones and Barkley. As owners of the fifth and seventh picks, New York should sink both into offensive linemen. Some combination of Alabama's Evan Neal, North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu, Mississippi State's Charles Cross and Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum should be available.
The addition of two top-10 blockers wouldn't be overkill. It's a smart way to build the roster.
New York Jets Pass on S Kyle Hamilton to Fill Other Needs
The New York Jets traded All-Pro safety Jamal Adams in 2020 but have not used any of the picks acquired in the deal on another safety.
Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton is a special talent who far exceeds his position designation.
Hamilton is vastly different from Adams, whose game is predicated on his physicality and playing downhill. Hamilton is the unicorn in this class because of his size (6'4", 220 lbs), versatility and ridiculous range.
Because of the aforementioned deal, the Jets own a second top-10 pick this year. Considering Hamilton's immense talent and how well his skill set projects in today's NFL, it seems unlikely he'll be available at No. 10. The Jets must strongly consider him with the fourth selection if Hamilton even makes it past the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.
General manager Joe Douglas can then circle back and address another need area because he can't overlook the team's No. 30 ranking in pass defense last season.
Philadelphia Eagles Pass on C Tyler Linderbaum If He's Available
The Philadelphia Eagles own three first-round picks. The organization could go in many directions and address multiple positions, particularly premium spots along the defensive front and secondary.
However, none of those picks are in the top 14. All three are sandwiched from 15th to 19th. So, the Eagles don't know who will be available when they're on the clock.
One exception exists.
Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum is a perfect fit for what the Eagles do offensively. He's a rare center prospect capable of being a top-15 selection. Bleacher Report's scouting department graded the reigning Rimington Trophy winner as the class' eighth-best prospect.
Linderbaum's agility, mobility and toughness are eerily reminiscent of Eagles center Jason Kelce. The 11-year veteran will turn 35 in November, and he's entering the final year of his contract. Kelce may still consider retirement. Even if he doesn't, Linderbaum would be a welcome addition along the offensive interior and a great draft-day value even if he doesn't start during his rookie campaign.
Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Up for a Quarterback Prospect
The Pittsburgh Steelers need an heir to Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January after 18 seasons with the organization.
The front office failed to put a proper succession plan in place, thus the team will scramble to find a quality starter this offseason. The last thing Pittsburgh needs is to press during the draft and gamble on a prospect in what's considered a weak quarterback class.
Giving up future assets to obtain the best of a bad crop isn't smart business. So, trying to trade up to land Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Ole Miss' Matt Corral or North Carolina's Sam Howell shouldn't even be considered.
That five prospects can be named without a clear-cut top option—and that all are questionable first-round possibilities—says everything the team needs to know about the direction it should go.
Pittsburgh should remain patient, not overspend and see which prospects are available at No. 20. It'd be far more palatable to pick a signal-caller then. If the Steelers aren't sold on any of them, the offensive line requires significant reinforcements.
San Francisco 49ers Leave Draft Without Trey Lance as Clear Starter
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the answer. Surely, the San Francisco 49ers know this despite their approach to the 2021 campaign. After all, the organization traded three first-round picks and a third-round choice for the opportunity to draft Trey Lance.
Lance started two games. Beyond those instances, 49ers brass remained steadfast that Garoppolo gave the team the best chance to win. San Francisco finished 10-7 and reached the NFC Championship Game.
But Garoppolo proved to be as much a hindrance as anything. During the postseason, the veteran signal-caller completed 58.1 percent of his passes with an average of 178.3 passing yards per game and a two-to-three touchdown-to-interception ration (including zero scoring passes in San Francisco's first two games).
Originally, the allure of Lance's skill set centered on his ability to open up the offense with his athleticism. The 49ers must move forward with him as their starter by the time draft weekend ends.
Garoppolo certainly holds value for other quarterback-starved teams. He may not be the best option by the Bay anymore, but he certainly can garner something of value in return to help the 49ers build around their new starter.
Seattle Seahawks Don't Reinvest in Running Back
A team's believing in the running game and investing in its backfield is passe in today's NFL. But the Seattle Seahawks do believe in those things. Head coach Pete Carroll wants to have a physical team with a strong ground attack.
As such, the potential loss of the team's top two rushers is no small thing. Both Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins are pending free agents. Their departures would mean 1,160 lost rushing yards. Neither is a lead back, though. Penny certainly played well down the stretch. But the Seahawks have to decide if four 100-yard performances in their last five games project to long-term success and warrant a re-signing or if they were an aberration by the 2018 first-round disappointment.
Chris Carson remains on the roster. But he's entering the final year of his contract and has never played a full season. He missed 13 games in 2021 after neck surgery.
Seattle doesn't own a first-round pick because of the Jamal Adams trade, but that may not hinder it if the franchise is set on targeting a running back. Because of the position's devaluation, a number of quality runners should be available during the draft's second day.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Invest Early in Quarterback Prospect
With or without Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are built to win now. Drafting another quarterback early to replace the G.O.A.T. should be anathema to the organization.
Sure, Brady isn't the only potential loss. High-profile veterans such as Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul could depart via free agency. But Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea, Shaquil Barrett, Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr. form an excellent core.
More importantly, the Buccaneers reside in what looks to be the wide-open NFC South, where uncertainty reigns.
The franchise should acquire a veteran to keep the offense moving. Who? That's difficult to project, but Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo surfaced as possibilities last week.
Besides, the Buccaneers already have a second-round quarterback to develop in Kyle Trask. Going after another signal-caller would be redundant, particularly if the top two or three options are already off the board.
Tennessee Titans Take Chance on Another Risky Prospect
The Tennessee Titans' recent first-round history shows a boom-or-bust approach. Jeffery Simmons, Isaiah Wilson and Caleb Farley were the franchise's last three first-round picks.
Simmons was still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during training and had previously pleaded no-contest to simple assault for punching a woman in a fight involving his sister when he was a college recruit. On the field, Simmons turned into one of the NFL's best interior defenders.
Wilson looked the part as a 6'6", 350-pound right tackle yet was a work-in-progress as an inconsistent performer at Georgia and the pick could have been viewed as a reach at the time. He seemingly never committed to being a professional athlete, and the Titans traded the offensive lineman within a year of drafting him.
Farley had a terrifying injury history coming into the league. The cornerback suffered a torn ACL early in his Virginia Tech career and needed two back surgeries before hearing his named called to play in the league. His rookie season ended on injured reserve with a second torn ACL.
Tennessee's draft board should exclude anyone and everyone with a potential red flag. Sometimes a safe pick is the best course of action.
Washington Commanders Let Sunk-Cost Fallacy Influence LB Decision
The Washington Commanders will likely spend the 11th pick on a long-term quarterback plan unless they acquire a veteran option between now and the draft.
While that position will dominate its offseason, Washington must also account for the fact its once-promising defense tanked last year. The group went from ranking second in total defense to 22nd.
During last year's draft, the Commanders used their first-round selection on linebacker Jamin Davis in an attempt to complete what looked like an ascending unit. Instead, Davis struggled to earn a starting spot, and his athleticism wasn't the final piece of the puzzle.
Washington won't give up on Davis after only one season. However, the team's linebacker play is still a problem. It needs to settle with Cole Holcomb at one spot, let Davis develop and replace Landon Collins, since the team can release the safety-convert with a June 1 designation and save $12 million.
An early Day 2 investment in a linebacker after a quarterback selection in the first would be a good start to Washington's draft class.
Salary-cap information via Spotrac.