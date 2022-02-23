1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Making in the 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NFL draft serves as the league's one universal feel-good moment of the year.

Every team lands the prospects they wanted. Each organization fills certain holes. Players' potentials are immense, and they all have bright futures.

But the reality is much harsher. Franchises make mistakes during the draft all the time because talent evaluation is an inexact science.

For example, the Cincinnati Bengals knew they had to address a shoddy offensive line in 2021. The team selected wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5—which turned out to be one of the class' best picks, as he became the Offensive Rookie of the Year—and then traded down in the second round to choose Jackson Carman. The left tackle convert struggled at right guard, while fellow rookies Sam Cosmi, Josh Myers, Creed Humphrey and Spencer Brown thrived after they were selected later on Day 2.

Front offices can do everything to mitigate mistakes. They can prioritize certain positions, choose less riskier prospects and try to find the best fits.

The draft serves as the Fountain of Youth. Rosters can be rejuvenated if addressed properly. As such, the avoidance of obvious pitfalls is the first step toward an excellent draft.