NFL Mock Draft 2022: 1st-Round Projections for Most Exalted Prospects

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Some drafts have an obvious candidate for the No. 1 spot well in advance of the actual selection. This is not one of them.

That's not a knock on the prospects themselves, as there are multiple players with the pedigree and production to go No. 1. It's just that none of them play quarterback, and perhaps the best two in this draft—edge-rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux—aren't need-fillers for the team drafting at the top, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags selected in this same spot last season and spent that No. 1 pick on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Presumably, their top offseason priority is building around Lawrence and giving him a chance to succeed. That's probably why you'll see more and more mocks putting Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 1.

That wouldn't be a bad option for Jacksonville, but Neal isn't the best prospect in this class. Hutchinson is.

His motor is phenomenal. So is his strength. He processes things at a rapid rate and defeats blockers with a variety of pass-rush moves. He also holds his own in coverage and defends the run. But it's the pass-rushing juice that will move him to the top of the draft, whether the Jags take him for themselves or trade out of this spot. This past season, he had as many sacks as games played (14), not to mention 16.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles, per Football-Reference.com.