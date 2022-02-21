Ideal Landing Spots for Leonard Fournette and the NFL's Top FA Running Backs

0 of 9

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

The NFL continues to be increasingly quarterback-driven, but running backs have their value. While it's virtually impossible to go deep into the postseason without a high-level signal-caller, it's important to have at least a serviceable ground game.

Free agency can play a significant role in establishing that.

The draft is still the best place for NFL teams to uncover franchise running backs. However, we've seen free-agent and trade additions like Leonard Fournette, Sony Michel and Damien Williams contribute heavily to recent Super Bowl runs.

Teams generally aren't willing to spend big on free-agent running backs, but valuable talent can be acquired on the open market. That remains true in 2022, when runners like Fournette and two-time Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon III are scheduled to be available.

Here, you'll find a look at the top nine running backs on the 2022 market and the ideal landing spot for each. Factors like past production, player health, potential upside, team needs and cap space were considered here.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.