10 Teams Built to Bust Brackets in the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Although the final weeks before the 2022 men's NCAA tournament are packed with projections for top-ranked teams, the bracket can—and will—change the narratives.

Every year, the wrong matchup sends a few anticipated contenders to an early exit in March Madness. Four weeks out from the Big Dance, we're highlighting the bracket-busting tier of programs that are most often responsible for these upsets.

Your definition of a bracket-buster may be different, but here's ours: Any team labeled a No. 7 seed or higher in the latest Bracket Matrix projections.

The list is ordered alphabetically.