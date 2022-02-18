Winter Olympics Figure Skating 2022: Predictions, TV Schedule, Live Stream

2 of 2

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

The pairs free skate finals took place early Friday morning in the U.S., and the Chinese team of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong set themselves up to be the favorites heading into the free skate portion of the competition.

According to Dave Skretta of the Associated Press, Wenjing and Cong earned a record 84.41 points during the short program. That bested their previous Olympic record of 82.83 set during the team competition. However, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) went on to win the team event.

The ROC wasn't far behind in the short program, either, as the team of Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov finished a close second with 84.25 points. ROC teams rounded out the top four spots in the short program.

There's a chance that the ROC takes the entire podium after the free skate, though Wenjing and Cong will certainly make it difficult. The fourth-place team of Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii finished with only 78.59 points.

Figure skating has largely belonged to the ROC in Beijing. The Russian contingent has taken gold in women's singles (Anna Shcherbakova) and the team event with a silver in ice dancing (Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov).

Nathan Chen has won the only figure skating gold for Team USA with a thrilling performance in the men's competition.

The American team of Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim helped Team USA take silver in the team event but are unlikely to medal in pairs. They finished sixth in the short program with 74.23 points. However, the duo is proud of its performance.

"We've trained so hard to endure whatever is brought to us," Knierim said, per Skretta. "And I feel like today we did a good job of staying focused, no matter how we felt, and just delivered the best we could with what we were given."

The battle at the top is now almost certainly between China and the ROC's top three pairs teams. Expect the ROC to take at least two of the top three spots on the podium after the free skate with Wenjing and Cong falling slightly to claim silver.