Fantasy Football 2022: Early Mock Draft for Next Season

3 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

It's only fitting that the most critical question in fantasy football revolves around the most important position in professional sports: When should you draft a quarterback?

Josh Allen was the first to go at the top of round three, Patrick Mahomes went late in round four and the position wasn't touched again until the sixth round. The four picks ahead of my Jeudy selection were Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Maybe if one of those would have been available, I would've gone that direction, but I really wanted to bulk up my receiving and running back spots still.

The sixth and seventh rounds also took Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Trey Lance and Matthew Stafford out of the equation, and the position went untouched again until I snatched up Wilson in the ninth round. Only one other club still needed a starting QB by then (eventually taking Deshaun Watson in the 12th round), so perhaps I could've waited even longer, but Wilson offered a high enough reward for me to pounce.

Granted, he didn't have a great 2021 season (259 completions for 3,113 yards), and he may not have a future in Seattle, but at this stage of the draft, I was comfortable taking on that kind of risk. He still showed his typically expert ball control this past season (25 passing touchdowns against just six interceptions), and a split from the Seahawks wouldn't necessarily be the worst news for his potential numbers.

Saying that, though, I felt like my QB room needed another dart throw, so I spent my third-to-last selection on Fields. His first season saw more downs (58.9 completion percentage, 10 interceptions) than ups (seven passing touchdowns, 420 yards and two scores on the ground), but his natural talent is obvious and significant. There's a universe in which he takes a massive step forward in 2022, and if it's the one we're living in, I could be sitting pretty at this position despite my late start.