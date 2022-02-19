NCAA Tournament 2022: February 19 Stock Watch for Men's Bubble Teams

0 of 10

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Could you imagine if there actually was a stock market for the men's NCAA tournament bubble?

Yes, you can bet on championship futures, but I'm talking a full-blown stock market in which you can buy or sell shares in a team making the NCAA tournament.

Instead of the S&P 500, we could call it the CBB 358.

And over the past two weeks, the line graphs for Rutgers and Michigan would be looking like the GameStop spike of January 2021, while blue bloods Indiana and North Carolina would look more like Enron in 2000-01.

Those four teams have had the biggest swings in unofficial dancing odds over the course of their past four games, but there has been a ton of movement around the cut line lately.

It's downright comical to look back at tournament projections from early February, not because they were necessarily bad, but because so much has changed since then. (Remember when Oregon and Stanford were both more comfortably in the field than Wyoming?)

Whether these final three-plus weeks before Selection Sunday (March 13) will be as chaotic as the past three weeks remains to be seen, but these are the teams who have most improved or most diminished their tournament odds as of late.

Team resume data and Bracket Matrix projections current through the start of play on Friday, Feb. 18. Teams are listed in no particular order, save for oscillating between Stock Up and Stock Down.