NFL Contracts That Teams Wish Would Disappear in 2022

Contract terms: four years, $128 million; $108 million guaranteed; 2022 cap hit: $28.3 million

It's no secret that Carson Wentz's first season in Indianapolis didn't go as planned. The signal-caller had the second-lowest interception rate of his career (1.4) and threw seven picks overall, but he came up short when his team needed him the most.

The Colts had two win-and-in games in Weeks 17 and 18 but couldn't get it done despite having the best run game in the league last season. In those two games, Wentz generated a total of 333 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception and one fumble while completing just 58.9 percent of his passes.

Appearing on ESPN Sunday morning (via Pro Football Talk), Chris Mortensen said the situation between Wentz and the Colts looks "bleak" and described it as a "one-year marriage that went wrong."

The team "did not give him support verbally after the season," Mortensen said, "and they weren't guaranteeing him anything. Well, right now, it looks bleak. And by March 18, he'll probably be traded or released."

March 18, of course, is when $15 million of Wentz's base salary is guaranteed. If they could trade the signal-caller before then, they'd avoid any dead cap.

The most tragic part for the Colts is that they gave up a first-round pick (No. 16 overall) in the upcoming draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for a quarterback who, in all likelihood, will have only played one season for the franchise.

The Colts could have used that pick to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Instead, they will either have to draft a prospect in what is widely considered a weak class or pick up a free agent to compete with Sam Ehlinger in training camp.

For some of the other teams on this list, we can use contract data and recent stats to make an informed guess that they want these deals off their books. But in the Colts' case, we now know it.