Stock Up, Stock Down: B/R Pound-for-Pound UFC Rankings After UFC 271

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

The blockbuster UFC 271 event went down Saturday night in Houston. That means it's time for an update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings.

The card was topped by a middleweight title fight between dominating champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, the division's former king. It was the pair's second meeting. In the first, Adesanya knocked out Whittaker to usurp the middleweight throne in October of 2019.

The sequel was a much more competitive affair, but Adesanya came out on top again, denying six of 10 takedown attempts and outlanding his foe by a 98-74 margin en route to a unanimous-decision win that has been the subject of some debate.

It was Adesanya's fourth defense of the middleweight title, and the win reaffirmed his status as one of the top pound-for-pound talents in MMA. Keep reading to see how our rankings look in the wake of his latest win.