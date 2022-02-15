The Most Mind-Boggling Stats in Men's College Basketball This Season

0 of 7

From an overall perspective, numbers are immensely valuable. They help explain why good college basketball players and teams are productive and others are, well, not.

Every season, you can find statistical oddities—both positive or negative—that are just plain interesting. Whether it's understanding excellence, uncovering a rarity or recognizing a strange juxtaposition, these numbers add a layer of knowledge.

Or some bizarre trivia, at least! That's pretty neat, too.

