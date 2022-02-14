Super Bowl 2022: Quarter-by-Quarter Score and Final Stats for Rams vs. Bengals

2 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

QB Joe Burrow: 23-for-33 for 263 yards and one touchdown

RB Joe Mixon: 72 rushing yards and a 6-yard passing touchdown

WR Tee Higgins: Four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns

WR Ja'Marr Chase: Five receptions for 89 yards

CB Chidobe Awuzie: Five tackles and one interception

FS Jessie Bates III: Six tackles and one interception

The Bengals were much more effective running the ball than the Rams, who had only 43 yards on 23 carries (1.9 yards per attempt). Mixon had 72 of Cincinnati's rushing yards, and he also became the fifth non-QB to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, per ESPN Stats & Info.

While Chase was the Bengals' top wide receiver and the Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2021 season, it was Higgins who led Cincinnati in receiving in Super Bowl LVI. The second-year WR had a pair of TD catches, including a remarkable 75-yard scoring grab on a pass from Burrow on the opening play of the second half.

Although Higgins' second touchdown catch gave the Bengals a 17-13 lead, that was the final time they got into the end zone. And their only points the rest of the game came on Evan McPherson's 38-yard field goal with 10:15 to go in the third quarter.

One of the primary reasons for Cincinnati's lack of offense late in the game was because it couldn't keep Burrow standing up. He was sacked seven times in the game, as the Rams' pass rush put a ton of pressure on him, particularly in the second half.

Another issue for the Bengals was their lack of third-down production, as they converted only three of their 14 attempts. Cincinnati was also 1-for-3 on fourth downs.

The Bengals' defense was solid for much of the night, and they notched a pair of interceptions off Stafford, the lone two turnovers of the game. But Cincinnati only turned the two picks into three points, as it was forced to punt after Bates' interception in the second quarter.

With the loss, the Bengals fell to 0-3 in Super Bowls. This was their first appearance in the game since the 1988 season.