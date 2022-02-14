Bears' Top Players to Avoid in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Entering the 2022 offseason, the Chicago Bears hope they have their franchise quarterback in place, with Justin Fields looking to build off his rookie campaign and lead the team to future success.

In order for that to happen, though, the Bears need to keep improving the roster around the 22-year-old.

Chicago is going through a period of change, as it has brought in a new general manager (Ryan Poles) and head coach (Matt Eberflus) this offseason. For Poles, it's time to get to work on making the necessary moves to make the team a perennial playoff contender.

The Bears should have plenty of money to spend, as they're projected to have $28.65 million of available cap space, according to Over the Cap. Still, Chicago needs to use its financial flexibility in a smart manner, because the wrong moves could set the franchise back rather than push it forward.

Heading into free agency, here's a look at several players the Bears should avoid targeting for their roster.