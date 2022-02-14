Cincinnati Bengals' Future Blindingly Bright Despite Super Bowl Loss

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A single snapshot from Super Bowl LVI should haunt everyone within the Cincinnati Bengals organization for the next seven months and motivate them to be even better.

That image? Quarterback Joe Burrow lying on the SoFi Stadium turf, writhing in pain yet again from another sack. Fortunately, the 25-year-old is tough as nails and came back into the game, but it was only to see his team falter when it mattered the most.

But that moment will help to galvanize the entire franchise.

"One quarterback that I love to play for is him," cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said of Burrow after the 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals' dream season ended in heartbreak because of the front five's inability to properly protect their quarterback against the relentless pressure applied by Aaron Donald and the Rams. Burrow endured an NFL-record 19 postseason sacks, including seven on Sunday.

Despite the loss and because of how it occurred, the vision of where the franchise should go is crystal clear and blindingly bright.

"We'll take this and let it fuel us for the next few years," Burrow told reporters.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Sunday's outcome should fuel a Mordor-like furnace and harden the Bengals over time. As they emerge from the other side of this baptism by fire, they can take everything in stride with a future king leading the way onto the battlefield.



Burrow is the key to everything. His presence will help in the Bengals' ascendance.

Great quarterback play is alluring to others around the league. Free agents will want to join the Bengals because they know Burrow is now counted among the NFL's best signal-callers. Awuzie's remarks plainly lay out exactly how his team already thinks of him. Now, Cincinnati becomes a destination franchise because everyone else would like a chance to play alongside Burrow.

"Anything that Joe ever did from Day 1 never seemed like it was forced," defensive end Sam Hubbard said last month. "It was always natural, just his leadership and the way he carries himself. So I think from day one when he walked in the building people could tell that this was our franchise quarterback."



From an on-field perspective, Burrow's skill set allowed the Bengals to overcome so much. Despite fielding a less-than-stellar offensive front which surrendered a league-high 51 sacks during the regular season, the 2020 No. 1 pick persevered thanks to elite pocket presence, an always-calm demeanor, excellent ball placement and the ability to evade pressure and create outside of structure.

Burrow led the NFL with a 70.4 completion percentage. He ranked first heading into the Super Bowl with a 92.3 overall grade, 13 touchdown passes of 20 or more yards and a 92.2 grade against zone coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year has been everything the Bengals envisioned and more.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Cincinnati's outstanding assemblage of skill-position talent extended to wide receiver where Ja'Marr Chase put on a show as a rookie. Chase broke the NFL's rookie record with 1,455 receiving yards, and his rapport with Burrow helped to elevate the entire offense.

"They came into this thing being on the same page understanding each other," wide receiver coach Troy Walters told ESPN's Ben Baby. "Joe knows exactly what Ja'Marr is going to do in terms of his release, where to throw the ball. Ja'Marr understands where Joe is going to put the ball. It's just uncanny."

A lively discourse occurred last season with Burrow coming off a season-ending knee injury. The Bengals had a choice to make between Chase and an elite offensive tackle prospect in the draft. Obviously, the front office went with the wide receiver, and the decision paid off handsomely.

"We needed to be more explosive, and you always want to put more pressure on the defenses," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

The Bengals' wide receiver corps is exceptional with Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Weapons can be found at running back and tight end, too. Yet, the offensive line remains a significant problem area. The Bengals reduced the obvious weakness for much longer than expected because of Taylor's scheme and Burrow's ability to either get the ball out quickly or make something out of nothing.

Well, Cincinnati overcame until the very end when the trench play ruined what looked to be a magical run. According to ESPN's Seth Walder, the Bengals' offensive line posted the worst pass-block win-rate of the season...by any team...in the Super Bowl.

Now, think of what this group can do with improved offensive line play.

Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Boyd and running back Joe Mixon are all signed through at least the 2023 campaign. Aside from tight end C.J. Uzomah, who is set to enter free agency, the Bengals can concentrate almost solely on the front five when looking to augment the offense.

Currently, the Bengals claim the league's fourth-most projected salary-cap space at $55.8 million, per Spotrac.

Defensively, safety Jessie Bates III will demand a top-of-the-market deal. Otherwise, Cincinnati shouldn't have any other significant in-house expenditures. Thus, attention shifts to where it's needed most.

Director of player personnel Duke Tobin can pursue the top free-agent names at offensive tackle and guard. Terron Armstead, Orlando Brown Jr. and Duane Brown are currently the best among the available tackle options. Brandon Scherff, Ryan Jensen, Laken Tomlinson, Connor Williams and Ben Jones highlight the interior class.

Age will be a concern with some of those free agents. That's OK. A strong veteran presence will help settle this group, as Andrew Whitworth did for the Rams after he left the Bengals. The team can then double- or even triple-down on the offensive line in the draft.

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cincinnati owns this year's 31st pick. Obviously, the organization won't be in a position to select the elite blocking prospects, namely Alabama's Evan Neal, North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu, Mississippi State's Charles Cross or Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum unless something drastic occurs. However, the organization can concentrate on adding the likes of Boston College's Zion Johnson, Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning or Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann once it's on the clock.



The Chase selection proved to be the right one. At the same time, serious help is needed to fortify the Bengals' foundation. A free-agent signing and first-round draft pick may not be enough. Cincinnati would probably be well-served by going with back-to-back blockers to start its 2022 draft class. From there, offensive line coach Frank Pollack can sort through the available options and put the best five on the field.

Whatever the case, Burrow can't be under the same level of duress he faced in his first two seasons. A third year facing such pressure would not only be dangerous for his health, but it would also put the franchise in a position of potentially squandering his immense talent.

While concentrating on fixing the offensive line remains the logical next step, the Bengals' defensive improvement shouldn't be overlooked.

Hubbard and last year's marquee free-agent signing, Trey Hendrickson, give Cincinnati an outstanding duo off the edge. D.J. Reader can be a dominant force along the interior. Logan Wilson is an active linebacker. Awuzie and Hilton competed hard in the secondary.

Bates shouldn't go anywhere. The Bengals can replace the likes of Germaine Pratt and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi if they feel inclined to do so. Otherwise, Cincinnati just needs a few lesser pieces to keep its defense on track, too.

Cincinnati's run felt a year ahead of schedule. They went from a six-win team over the course of two seasons to making the Super Bowl. Burrow and his surrounding cast were the primary reason why. The fact they were able to do so speaks highly of their capabilities, because the group entered each and every week at a disadvantage thanks to a shoddy offensive front.

With a rebuilt offensive line and another year playing together, the Bengals should be considered Super Bowl favorites in the AFC next season and for years to come.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.