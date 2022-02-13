NFL Draft 2022: Latest Order and Mock Draft Predictions Before Super Bowl Game

0 of 4

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived, football fans! In a few hours, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. It's the last and most important game of the 2021 NFL season. By Monday morning, the offseason will officially be underway.

In many ways, the NFL draft is the Super Bowl of the offseason. Teams wager their futures on early draft picks and hope that, like rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase did for Cincinnati this season, their selections can spark deep playoff runs.

We're a long way off from the start of the draft on April 28. However, it's never too early to take a look at how things might unfold. Here you'll find a full Round 1 mock based on factors like team needs, projected draft status and player potential.

You'll also find a closer look at some potential pairings that could help teams turn it around quickly, just as the Bengals did this past season.