Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule: Sunday TV, Live-Stream Coverage

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

The United States has a few chances to win medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday night.

Two American pairs sit in the top four of the ice dance competition after one skate. The duos of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates will compete in the free dance to try to solidify their spots on the medal stand

Meanwhile, Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor are chasing medals in the first-ever women's monobob competition. Humphries leads the competition after two runs, while Meyers Taylor sits not too far behind in fourth place.

The Americans will likely come away from Sunday night with a minimum of two medals, but they could have as many as four if a few fantastic performances are recorded in Beijing.

Sunday Olympics Schedule

Curling: Men's round-robin play (7:05 a.m. ET)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Short Track: Men's 500m final (7:09 a.m. ET)

Men's Hockey: USA vs. Germany (8:10 a.m. ET)

Men's Hockey: China vs. Canada (8:10 a.m. ET)

Speedskating: Women's 500m final (8:56 a.m. ET)

Curling: Women's round-robin play (8:05 p.m. ET)

Figure Skating: Ice dance free dance (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC at 10 p.m. ET)

Bobsled: Women's Monobob run 3 (8:30 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Snowboarding: Women's big air qualification (8:30 p.m. ET)

Freestyle Skiing: Women's slopestyle qualification (9 p.m. ET)

Bobsled: Women's Monobob run 4 (10 p.m. ET, NBC)

Women's Hockey: Canada vs. Switzerland (11:10 p.m. ET)

All events can be found on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

2 American Pairs After Ice Dance Medals

The ice dance competition will enter the spotlight in the United States after the conclusion of the Super Bowl.

Chock and Bates come into the free dance portion of the competition in third place. Hubbell and Donohue are three points behind in fourth.

The free dance competition begins at 8:15 p.m. ET, but the two American pairs will not skate until the 11 p.m. ET window.

Chock and Bates are scheduled to skate at 11:03 p.m. ET, while Hubbell and Donohue will be directly after them at 11:11 p.m. ET.

The American pairs are likely fighting for one medal unless one of the two leading pairs messes up.

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are in front after the short program. The French pair landed the only score over 90 in the opening round.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee won the 2021 World Championships. They sit in second place, two points back of the French leaders.

Chock and Bates recorded a higher score than the second-place duo in the ice dance free skate portion of the team event in Beijing. Hubbell and Donohue also beat out the ROC duo in the short program, so it is possible for the Americans to jump the second-place pair, but it will take an almost perfect skate.

One medal, whether it be silver or bronze, seems likely for the Americans, while a two-medal haul is not out of the question.

Americans Could Land 2 Medals in Women's Monobob

The United States should take home at least one medal in the inaugural women's monobob competition.

Humphries was the only athlete to put down runs under one minute and five seconds during the first two runs of the competition. Humphries cemented herself as the favorite by creating an advantage of 1.04 seconds over Christine de Bruin of Canada.

The U.S. representative still needs two solid runs to secure the gold medal, but as long as no one goes under the 1:05 mark, she should be in a great position.

Elana Meyers Taylor sits in fourth place going into the final two runs. She is 10 hundredths of a second behind Germany's Laura Nolte. Meyers Taylor's second run was 28 hundredths of a second better than Nolte's, so that is a good sign for her going into the last two runs.

If Humphries or Meyers Taylor wins the inaugural female monobob, they would become the first non-German to win a sliding sports event in Beijing. Germany won all four luge golds and both skeleton competitions.