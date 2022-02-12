NCAA Tournament 2022: Mid-February Stock Watch for Men's Bubble Teams

2 of 8

William Wotring/Associated Press

Resume: 14-9, NET: 59, RES: 48.5, QUAL: 48.7, 3rd Team Out in Bracket Matrix

Five Most Recent Games: L vs. Oklahoma, L at Arkansas, L at Baylor, L vs. Texas Tech, W vs. Iowa State

A 16-point home win over Iowa State on Tuesday may have stopped the bleeding for West Virginia, or it may have only been as effective as a Hello Kitty Band-Aid on a gaping wound.

Prior to that victory, the Mountaineers had suffered seven consecutive losses, free-falling onto the bubble.

They've remained in the hunt for an at-large bid because none of the losses were bad. In fact, eight of their nine losses have come against the top half of Quadrant 1, and the exception to that (vs. Oklahoma) isn't exactly an eyesore.

And that would be fine if they actually had some quality wins to go along with all those losses.

West Virginia's best victory came at home against a Connecticut team playing without two critical starters (Adama Sanogo and Tyrese Martin). Its second-best victory was a road win over UAB in which the Mountaineers had to rally from a nine-point deficit in the final eight minutes.

Yet, their metrics are OK, they don't have any bad losses, and opportunities abound in the Big 12.

The next seven games on West Virginia's schedule are all of the Quadrant 1 variety, which is, of course, a double-edged sword, as it will be expected to lose all seven. Even if the 'Eers pull off upsets in two of those games, that will merely put them at 16-14 overall in advance of their finale against visiting TCU and then the Big 12 tournament.

That probably wouldn't be enough, so they have serious work ahead.

I still think West Virginia would just barely belong in the field if the tournament started today. But I would also be surprised if the Mountaineers play their way into the Big Dance, given their remaining gauntlet.