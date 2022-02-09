Sleeper Rankings for the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 8

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Although the Final Four usually ends up featuring a few of the nation's top programs, a sleeper team occasionally wakes up and surprises the field.

In 2021, for example, seven of the Sweet 16 qualifiers in the men's NCAA tournament held a No. 6 seed or lower. Three of them advanced to the Elite Eight, and 11th-seeded UCLA even reached the Final Four before falling to Gonzaga at the buzzer.

Looking ahead to the 2022 tourney, we've identified eight programs that appear built for a Sweet 16 run.

Now, each team mentioned has a considerable flaw. That should be self-evident, considering they're not among the five highest seed lines on Bracket Matrix. But if a couple of bounces go their way, these programs could be headed for a decently long stay in March.