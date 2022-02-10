Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus NFL Honors Awards

2 of 10

Whether it works out that way at the NFL Honors or not, it's refreshing to see that this award will not be going to a quarterback. While there are certainly plenty of passers who had fantastic seasons, given how much the position dominates MVP voting, it's nice to see other positions get some love—especially when you consider the phenomenal years had by the players included here.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who received just under a quarter of the fan vote on the B/R app, paced the league with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and peeled off eight consecutive games with 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing score.

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and added another 365 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

"Cooper Kupp is going to be the favorite for this one, but give me Deebo Samuel," Rogers wrote. "Truly, where would the 49ers offense (maybe season) be without him? You have to account for him in every aspect of Kyle Shanahan's scheme. He's a true number one wide receiver, running back and gadget player with the frame to carry that workload. This award often goes to a player that makes the rest of the league think: How do we get a weapon like that?

"The problem is, Deebo is one of one. With over 1,400 yards through the air (an outrageous 18.2 yards per reception), another 365 on the ground and 14 total touchdowns, this was a special year for No. 19. He's the top non-quarterback I'd dread having to gameplan for if I was a defensive coordinator."

But as Rogers mentioned, Los Angeles Rams wipeout Cooper Kupp was the runaway winner after becoming just the fourth wideout since the AFL-NFL merger to lead the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16).

"Kupp didn't just have the best season of any receiver in the league in 2021," Davenport said. "He had one of the best seasons by any wide receiver in the history of the NFL. He caught at least nine passes in 11 of 17 games this year and topped 100 yards a jaw-dropping 11 times as well. Every defense the Rams faced knew that Matt Stafford was going to target Kupp early and often, and there was absolutely nothing they could do about it."

