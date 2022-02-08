Warriors Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

There was a point when it seemed the Golden State Warriors could rank among the most aggressive buyers at the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Now that it's deadline week, though, a major deal seems like the furthest thing from the Dubs' mind.

With Stephen Curry authoring another MVP-caliber campaign, Klay Thompson rounding into form after a two-year absence and players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole making big leaps, Golden State is firmly back in the championship race.

Will that make deadline week a dud in the Bay Area? Not necessarily. While major moves are likely off the table, a minor swap could be in the cards still.