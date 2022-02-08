Warriors Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

Warriors Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s DeadlineFebruary 8, 2022
There was a point when it seemed the Golden State Warriors could rank among the most aggressive buyers at the 2022 NBA trade deadline.
Now that it's deadline week, though, a major deal seems like the furthest thing from the Dubs' mind.
With Stephen Curry authoring another MVP-caliber campaign, Klay Thompson rounding into form after a two-year absence and players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole making big leaps, Golden State is firmly back in the championship race.
Will that make deadline week a dud in the Bay Area? Not necessarily. While major moves are likely off the table, a minor swap could be in the cards still.
Warriors Will Quietly Gauge James Wiseman's Trade Value
The Warriors aren't even two years removed from liking James Wiseman enough to make him the second overall pick of the 2020 draft.
While nothing has happened that should completely shake their belief in the towering 20-year-old, his inconsistent rookie season and so far injury-erased follow-up might have them questioning his belief to contribute sooner than later.
Given the ticking clocks tied to the 30-something trio of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, Golden State can (and arguably should) poke around to see what caliber of player Wiseman could bring back.
If the Warriors want to land a not insignificant contributor this week, he is their ticket to find that player.
Jonathan Kuminga may have already earned untouchable status, and Moses Moody hasn't logged enough minutes to build up his trade value. Wiseman, though, tantalizes the mind with his incredible physical tools and flashes of offensive skill.
Is a Wiseman deal likely? Not at all. But if the front office isn't asking around about potential upgrades, it's not doing its job.
Golden State Will Hang Up at the Mention of Jonathan Kuminga
The NBA apparently didn't see enough from Kuminga to save him a spot in the Rising Stars Challenge.
That's a shame since his highlight-reel-ready game could have really dazzled in that environment, but it's also a bit understandable. Some might argue the 19-year-old was snubbed, but it's hard to get too worked about the league not recognizing a player averaging just 7.0 points in 12.8 minutes per night.
The Warriors, though, surely recognize Kuminga's numbers are simply the victim of his circumstances. They're knee-deep in a championship chase, so they can't afford him the developmental minutes typically extended to a top-10 pick. If they were available, he might be one of the more productive players in his draft class based on his per-36-minute averages of 19.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, per Basketball-Reference.com.
It honestly might take a tier-one talent for Golden State to even consider moving the Congolese player, who has a blindingly bright future and a present role in the rotation.
Since the Warriors don't have the expendable salaries to make the money work on that kind of deal, they won't waste time having any discussions about Kuminga.
A Backup Big Will be the Priority
Golden State has two players on the roster who stand 6'10" or taller: Nemanja Bjelica, who plays a finesse game, and Wiseman, who hasn't logged a second since tearing his meniscus in April.
If the Warriors plan on playing as much small ball as possible, this isn't necessarily a big concern. But what if their championship path puts them up against players like Deandre Ayton, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo? Are they completely comfortable trusting Draymond Green (who's been out a month with a back injury) and Kevon Looney to handle those matchups?
They might be, but coach Steve Kerr may want options. Adding a reliable reserve would, if nothing else, offer protection on nights when Green and Looney are in foul trouble or just need a breather after battling the league's best bigs.
Low-ceiling, interior-only centers shouldn't break the bank; and as long as they don't, look for the Warriors to try adding one—if not at the deadline, then perhaps on the subsequent buyout market.