5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 200

Sean Strickland's methodical decision victory over Jack Hermansson in the UFC Fight Night 200 main event didn't line up with the guy who has had fantasies about killing people.

Still, the win was extremely impressive. It might have even earned him a crack at the winner of the Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker UFC 271 title fight—though Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier, who fight earlier on the same card, could also get that opportunity.

Unless Brunson vs. Cannonier is a total stinker, we're guessing Strickland will need one more win before he fights for the title. Marvin Vettori, who is riding an impressive win over ferocious knockout artist Paulo Costa, seems like a great choice.

Unfortunately, Strickland and Vettori train together and consider each other friends. Speaking at the UFC Fight Night 200 post-fight press conference, Strickland expressed disinterest in the matchup, noting that he'd prefer to fight somebody he doesn't consider "a good buddy."

Ordinarily, that's totally fair, but in this case, we're talking about a guy who infamously stated he would "love nothing more than to kill somebody in the ring." Now he doesn't want to compete against people he's trained with? Does not compute.

This would be an excellent battle between two hard-nosed middleweights with a penchant for fun fights, and despite their relationship, it makes more sense than anything else for either man right now. And if Strickland wins it, his claim to a title shot would be undeniable. So here's hoping he comes around.

From the sounds of it, he might be willing to if the UFC offers him enough money.

"They actually asked me whenever Costa drank too much wine and cookies—they offered me a lot of money to take this fight [with Vettori] on a day notice," he said post-fight. "I called Marvin, I was like, 'Marvin, they're offering me a lot of f--king money. Like, I have to say yes.' Marvin, being a good friend, he was like, 'Dude, yes. I can't blame you for saying yes.' So, that situation, I said yes, but if it's just for what I'm making, I would rather bow my head, and I'll let Marvin get a title shot before I fight him."

Hopefully, the UFC can pony up enough cash to make Strickland reconsider.