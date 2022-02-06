Senior Bowl 2022: Results and Prospects Who Boosted Draft Stock at Showcase

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The National team scored a 20-10 win in the 2022 Senior Bowl, but the final score is hardly relevant compared to the importance of the prospect leaving a good impression.

The Senior Bowl remains one of the best events of the offseason for draftniks. It provides a huge collection of draft prospects a week to practice in front of NFL coaches and evaluators going head-to-head against their peers.

While the combine is about posting impressive workout numbers, the Senior Bowl is about playing football.

The practices week provided plenty of chances to prove themselves. Producing in the game atmosphere isn't a bad bonus, though.

Plenty of players probably made themselves some money in Mobile, Alabama, but these three really boosted their draft stock with strong performances.