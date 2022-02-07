1 Ideal Move for Each MLB Team After the Lockout

3 of 6

Houston Astros: Re-Sign SS Carlos Correa

Correa threw everyone, the Astros included, for a loop when he suddenly hired Scott Boras as his new agent in January. Yet if Boras' praise for the organization is any indication, he wants to keep the door back to Houston open. Whether Correa is in the club's preferred price range is still an open question, but he might not be entirely out of it—and there's obviously still room for him at shortstop.

Los Angeles Angels: Sign SS Trevor Story

Though the Angels also have an opening at shortstop, they likely don't have the payroll space for Correa. For that matter, it's not a given that they can afford Trevor Story. But on account of his down 2021 season and questions about the well-being of his elbow, there's a chance he'll have to pull a Marcus Semien and accept a one-year deal. If so, that'll be the Angels' chance to strike.

Oakland Athletics: Trade 1B Matt Olson to New York Yankees

Of Oakland's many trade chips, Olson seems like the most likely goner. And while he has no shortage of suitors, the Yankees are the best potential partner for the A's on paper. To match Olson's left-handed power with their short right field porch, they could be willing to surrender one of their two well regarded shortstop prospects: Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza.

Seattle Mariners: Sign 3B/OF Kris Bryant

The Mariners were one of the more active teams before the lockout, and they're not done yet. Corey Brock of The Athletic says they have "room to grow the payroll," and that their priorities could include a couple of bats. Bryant, who's been linked to Seattle in the past, could be one of those. In addition to his power and versatile glove, the Mariners could just plain use the MVP and World Series champion's experience.

Texas Rangers: Sign LHP Clayton Kershaw

This isn't an original idea, but it's worth recycling because it's both sensible and plausible. Kershaw grew up not far from where the Rangers call home in Arlington, and he knows manager Chris Woodward and shortstop Corey Seager from their time together with the Los Angeles Dodgers. For what it's worth, the latter has already talked to Kershaw about re-teaming in Texas.