Each MLB Team's Biggest Question to Answer Once Free Agency Resumes

Each MLB Team's Biggest Question to Answer Once Free Agency ResumesFebruary 6, 2022
The longer Major League Baseball's lockout drags on, the quicker teams will have to be about completing their free-agent shopping when it's over and the market reopens.
How each team is going to proceed is a gateway to many questions, so we settled for asking the biggest ones that we have for all 30 of them.
These mostly consist of questions relating to how clubs are going to fill specific needs. Others are more general, essentially asking which direction teams on the fence between contending and rebuilding will choose.
We'll go division by division, starting in the American League East and ending in the National League West.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: Who's Going to Be Adley Rutschman's Veteran Mentor?
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, one of Baltimore's post-lockout priorities will be adding a veteran catcher. Rightfully so, given that backstops Jacob Nottingham and Anthony Bemboom are only signed to minor league deals. There isn't much left on the open market, but a Stephen Vogt or a Kurt Suzuki would be nice to have both before and after top prospect Adley Rutschman gets the call.
Boston Red Sox: On Which Right-Handed Bat Will They Splurge?
Way back on Dec. 1, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom highlighted a right-handed hitter as one of Boston's top needs. Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Kris Bryant and Nick Castellanos are hypothetical fits, but there's also a report out from Yahoo Japan that the Red Sox are the most likely landing spot for Japanese star Seiya Suzuki. In any case, the Red Sox have too many options to come away with nothing.
New York Yankees: Are They Really Sitting Out the Shortstop Market?
In spite of their obvious need at short, the Yankees didn't budge on Corey Seager, Javier Baez or Marcus Semien before the lockout. The good news is that Correa and Story will still be there for them on the other side of the lockout, but the Yankees' interest in them might hinge on where the next luxury-tax threshold is set. As it is, their 2022 projections already put them well over last year's threshold.
Tampa Bay Rays: Can They Afford the Offensive Upgrade They Seek?
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays will be seeking a "right-handed hitter who can play first base." There are slim pickings on the open market, particularly given that guys like Bryant and Castellanos (who might be a first baseman someday) are presumably beyond the Rays' price range. Albert Pujols might be a fit, but the Rays might just as soon pass on him in favor of a trade target.
Toronto Blue Jays: Which Outstanding Need Takes Precedence?
The Blue Jays filled the shoes of reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray by signing Kevin Gausman, yet they still have big boxes to check. As for which is the most pressing, there are good arguments for a proven closer or someone who can play second and/or third base. If the Jays choose to go for broke to fill one of these needs, a deal with Kenley Jansen or even Story could be doable.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: How Much More Can They Stretch Their Budget?
Though the White Sox did well in signing Kendall Graveman before the lockout, outstanding matters include possibly re-signing Carlos Rodon and upgrading second base and/or right field. But to do any of these things, they'll have to further stretch a budget that their 2022 payroll is already stretching to all-new heights. They might have to subtract (i.e., Craig Kimbrel) before they add.
Cleveland Guardians: Which Bat Can They Splurge On?
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Guardians badly need an impact bat. Specifically in their outfield, which has been an offensive black hole in recent seasons. A Kyle Schwarber or a Michael Conforto would be perfect, but there's the obvious question of how willing the Guardians are to spend money. As things stand now, their 2022 payroll isn't even projected to crack $50 million.
Detroit Tigers: Is There Another Splash They Can Make?
Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez are on board, and top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene are on the way. But while things are looking up for the Tigers, they still project as an also-ran in 2022. That wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing after several years of rebuilding. But if they want more, they might have to make another splash on another starter (i.e., Rodon) or a bullpen arm (i.e., Kenley Jansen).
Kansas City Royals: Are They Going to Leave Those Holes Unfilled?
Apart from signing right-hander Taylor Clarke to a deal that didn't even guarantee him $1 million, the Royals were quiet before the lockout. It's a possible hint that they're ready to let it ride with a young crew in 2022, but it's also hard to ignore the gaping holes in right field, designated hitter and in their rotation and their bullpen. Filling at least one of these should be a priority after the lockout.
Minnesota Twins: Does Free Agency Even Have the Pitching They Need?
If the Twins are going to rebound from their shocking last-place finish in 2021, they can't have their starting pitching ranking dead last in wins above replacement again. They need a lot more than Dylan Bundy, but there won't be many impact starters available in free agency on the other side of the lockout. So unless they can get Rodon or Clayton Kershaw, the trade market might be a better bet for them.
American League West
Houston Astros: Are They Really Going to Let Carlos Correa Get Away?
The Astros reportedly made Correa a five-year offer at the outset of free agency. He clearly wants something longer, and Corey Seager's 10-year contract with the Texas Rangers theoretically gives him the leverage to get it. The door is technically still open. And since the same goes for Houston's championship window, it's hard to escape the feeling that it's officially splitsville for the two sides.
Los Angeles Angels: Will They Crash the Shortstop Market?
Speaking of teams that should be keeping an eye on the shortstop market, the Angels sure seem to be bluffing with Tyler Wade penciled in at the position. Correa? A long shot. But Trevor Story? Maybe less so. It's just a question of how high the Angels want to push their payroll. They should have some flexibility, and they certainly should feel compelled to break up their string of six straight losing seasons.
Oakland Athletics: Do They Have to Subtract Before They Add?
The A's? Signing free agents? It's a tricky proposition in the best of times, and these are not those. By all accounts, the A's are willing to trade just about anyone. That doesn't necessarily mean they want to blow it up and do a full-on rebuild, but it's hard to imagine them putting money into free agency before they first subtract some substantial salaries. In particular, Matt Olson and Sean Manaea.
Seattle Mariners: Which Impact Bat Can They Get?
The Mariners were busy before the lockout, scoring Robbie Ray in free agency and All-Star infielder Adam Frazier in a trade. Yet needs still remain, specifically in their offense. Corey Brock of The Athletic recently wrote that the M's have "room to grow the payroll," which makes it possible to imagine Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Seiya Suzuki or Story in Seattle. One of them, at least, should end up there in reality.
Texas Rangers: Is It Clayton Kershaw or Bust for Their Rotation?
The Rangers had the baseball world abuzz and Twitter, well, atwitter when they sunk over $550 million into Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray. Yet they still figure to struggle escaping the muck of last year's 102-loss season, especially if they don't add another starter. Seager isn't the only one who wants that to be Kershaw, who's a local boy in addition to a future Hall of Famer. But can the Rangers make it happen?
National League East
Atlanta: Are They Really Going to Let Freddie Freeman Get Away?
As hard as it is to imagine Carlos Correa somewhere other than Houston, it's not nearly as difficult as imagining Freddie Freeman somewhere other than Atlanta. Per reports, the team didn't want to do a six-year deal with the 2020 NL MVP before the lockout. Maybe the club will have a change of heart on the other side of the lockout. But Atlanta is also reportedly eyeing Matt Olson as a Plan B, so who knows?
Miami Marlins: Which Outfielder Suits Them Best?
Mainly because of their young pitching, the Marlins are shaping up to be a fun team in 2022. They might even be a good one if they can add at least one more bat. There's room for one in the outfield, where Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber are among the hypothetical fits. Either would cost more than Avisail Garcia, however, so the other side of the lockout will be a real test of the club's commitment.
New York Mets: Who's the Extra Starter They Need?
Once you've signed Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar, you've arguably done enough for one offseason. On the other side of the lockout, it may be good enough for the Mets to smooth out their edges with a few depth pieces. The back end of their rotation needs at least one of those. All-Star lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who the Mets were interested in before the lockout, would work just fine.
Philadelphia Phillies: For Whom Should They Open Their Checkbook?
In the sense that they're a big-money team that did little of note, the Phillies were basically the anti-Mets prior to the lockout. That simply can't be the case when the market reopens. The team has clear needs in center field and left field and could also stand to upgrade on the left side of its infield. Kris Bryant is the best catch-all they can hope for, though Castellanos, Seiya Suzuki, Trevor Story and even Correa should also be in play.
Washington Nationals: Who Can Provide Them with Additional Innings?
The Nationals don't want to use the word "rebuild," but 2022 at least figures to be a bridge year for the franchise. To get through it, it would help to have another reliable starter after Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Josiah Gray. A J.A. Happ, a Garrett Richards or a Martin Perez could be that guy, and each of them even has some bounce-back potential heading into 2022.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: Is That Shortstop Opening for Carlos Correa?
The Cubs are yet another notable team with an opening at shortstop. And relative to their year-end payroll for 2021, they might still add as much as $36 million to their 2022 payroll. That's just enough to sign Correa, who's often been linked to the team throughout the winter. He's also, though, just as often been detached from the Cubs on the rumor mill. One way or another, this guessing game needs an answer.
Cincinnati Reds: What Even Is the Plan?
Going into the winter, the Reds weren't shy about their desire to cut payroll. And so they have, but only to where their 2022 payroll is projected $5 million lower than what they spent in 2021. That's not enough to fill needs in their outfield, rotation and bullpen, so further cuts may be necessary before they can spend. And at that point, whether it'll still be worth it to make upgrades will be a fair question.
Milwaukee Brewers: How Will They Fill Their Need for an Impact Hitter?
The Brewers responded to losing Avisail Garcia to free agency by trading for Hunter Renfroe, but that's arguably a downgrade for an offense that was shaky throughout 2021. The team simply needs an impact hitter, whether it's at first base or at DH if the position indeed goes universal in 2022. The team's budget seems limited, but perhaps not so much that it can't afford, say, old friend Nelson Cruz.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Which Other Upside Plays Can They Make?
As is customary for rebuilding clubs, the Pirates have already picked up a couple of rebound candidates. Namely, left-hander Jose Quintana and catcher Roberto Perez. Yet they could still make more signings in this vein, particularly ones that benefit the club's staff. Of the options in that arena, they could be the latest team to take a flier on one-time AL ERA champion Aaron Sanchez.
St. Louis Cardinals: Which Ace Reliever Can They Sign?
The Cardinals are maybe the one team in all of MLB that can feel comfortable rolling into 2022 with the roster it has. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, however, the team will be in the market for a high-leverage reliever when the lockout lifts. Kenley Jansen springs to mind, but Goold pointed to Ryan Tepera and Joe Kelly as being more the Cardinals' speed. If so, good enough.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: What Other Surprises Can They Make?
The D-backs looked like a candidate for a winter sell-off at the outset, but you don't do a two-year deal with ace closer Mark Melancon if you don't want to at least try to contend. If that's indeed the case, then he alone isn't going to fix a bullpen that ranked 29th in WAR last year. They could perhaps go after an Adam Ottavino or even a Richard Rodriguez if they fancy a rebound candidate.
Colorado Rockies: Can They Add a Slugger Worthy of Coors Field?
"Vexing" is a good word for the Rockies at this point in their history, but it's hardly a bad thing that they've been linked to Kris Bryant (see here) and more recently to Kyle Schwarber by Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. Either would satisfy their offense's need for more power, though signing one of them would also require them to push the team's 2022 payroll beyond what it spent in 2021.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Would Even Clayton Kershaw Be Enough for Their Rotation?
The Dodgers unsurprisingly project to produce plenty of WAR in 2022, but the actual construction of their roster leaves much to be desired. Especially the rotation, which lacks solid options behind aces Walker Buehler and Julio Urias. So even if the Dodgers can re-sign Kershaw, it'll still be fair to question if they have enough.
San Diego Padres: Can They Add Without Also Subtracting?
The Padres look talented on paper, but that was also true going into last year. Things, uh, didn't pan out. Whether it's a left fielder, a DH or some combination of the two, another bat would only help the Padres avoid a similar fate in 2022. But with their payroll already seemingly maxed out, they might have to do a salary-dump trade first. It could involve Wil Myers or, even better, Eric Hosmer.
San Francisco Giants: Really? No 9-Figure Deals?
Even after retaining Brandon Belt, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood and adding Alex Cobb, the Giants still seem to have the flexibility to add, say, a slugger. According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, however, the team doesn't want to do any nine-figure deals. It seems an unnecessary limitation for such a wealthy franchise, particularly since it would take it out of the running for a Freddie Freeman, a Bryant or a Nick Castellanos.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.